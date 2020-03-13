Saaremaa proposes ferry passengers stay in vehicles during crossings

The Saaremaa rural municipality government sent a proposal to ferry company TS Laevad to restrict the passenger movement on the Virtsu Kuivastu and Kuivastu-Virtsu ferries. It wants passengers to be forced to stay in their vehicles during the journey.

On Friday morning ERR News reported TS Laevad told passengers they now have the option of staying in their vehicles during crossings but this is not mandatory. Should travelers wish to go to the passenger decks they must follow safety advice from the Health Board.

Assistant Mayor of Saaremaa Municipality Government Jüri Linde has written to TS Laevad, that due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Saaremaa and Estonia, the municipality government proposes to restrict the movement of passengers on the ferries.

"Specifically, we are proposing to oblige passengers to stay in vehicles during the transfer and not allow them to go on the top passenger decks. Exceptions would be for non-vehicle passengers and passengers wishing to use the toilet," Linde wrote.

TS Laevad operates the ferry service between the Estonian mainland and the western islands. Ferries are currently operating according to their regular timetable.

As of Friday morning, 41 people have been identified as infected with the COVID-19 virus in Estonia, 16 of them in Saaremaa.

