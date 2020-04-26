Ferry traffic to western islands will be reduced in May

Ferry traffic on the Virtsu-Kuivastu and Rohuküla-Heltermaa routes will continue to run on a reduced schedule in May due to the extension of the emergency situation to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), TS Laevad said on Saturday.

TS Laevad will inform customers and freight carriers who have purchased tickets for trips in May which will be canceled and ask them to choose new voyages. During the emergency situation, tickets can be returned free of charge.

Ave Metsla, member of the management board and head of service at TS Laevad, said the number of emergency vehicles has decreased by an average of 75 percent and the number of passengers by an average of 87 percent compared to the same period last year. It is assumed numbers will not match last year's for May as well.

"On the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route, we will continue with the current timetable; on the Virtsu-Kuivastu route, departures from Virtsu will be added from April 11 at 11.25 and Kuivastu at 12.00," she said.

On Friday, the government extended the state of emergency until 17 May, an extension of just over two weeks. The measures were introduced on March 12 and additional movement restrictions were established in the territory of Hiiumaa, Saaremaa and Muhu municipalities to slow the spread of COVID-19.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!