Timeline: How Saaremaa became the epicenter of Estonia's COVID-19 outbreak

Saaremaa has become the epicenter of Estonia's coronavirus outbreak after overtaking Harju County as the region with the highest amount of cases. ERR News has created a timeline of events which help to explain the chain of events which led to this situation.

The above map shows how many people have tested positive in each county and was made by koroonakaart.ee.

Saaremaa has a population of 33,000 while Harju County has a population of over 585,000.

Timeline: Coronavirus in Saaremaa

February

February 27: The first case of COVID-19 is diagnosed in Estonia.

March 2020

March 4 and 5: Visiting Italian volleyball team Powervolley Milano play two matches against Saaremaa VK in the CEV Challenge series (link in Estonian).

March 11: Two cases of coronavirus are diagnosed in Saaremaa, the first on the island. It is thought both people attended the volleyball tournament the week before.

The manager of Saaremaa VK manager tests positive for COVID-19 and players from Milan are quarantined, but are not displaying symptoms (Link in Estonian).

March 12: Government announces an emergency situation until May 1.

Restrictions can be viewed here.

The referee at the volleyball game and several Italian players test positive for COVID-19. (Link in Estonian)

Saaremaa authorities announce schools will close for the rest of the week (two days) after several children who attended the volleyball match start to experience symptoms of COVID-19.

March 13: A conscript from the Kalev Infantry Battalion who watched the volleyball match tests positive for COVID-19 after returning to barracks. Following the announcement, 146 conscripts and eight active soldiers are quarantined.

March 14: More than 100 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Estonia. The Health Board announce 109 positive cases. The majority have been diagnosed in Harju County.

New restrictions announced. The government announces access to Estonia's western islands will be closed to everyone unless they are registered as a permanent resident on the islands. Non-residents are given the chance to leave but islanders are told they must stay put.

The order applies to Hiiumaa, Kihnu, Muhu, Ruhnu, Saarema and Vormsi islands.

Car ferry passengers must remain in vehicles while traveling.

A nation-wide restriction is also announced by the prime minister, closing all sports halls, sports clubs, gyms, spas, saunas, swimming pools, water centres, day centres, and children´s playrooms, including those operated by hotels and other accommodation providers.

The government's official statement can be read here.

Kuressaare Hospital, in Saaremaa's capital, launches carside, or drive-in, testing. The hospitals medical chief believes anyone who wants to should be able to get a test.

Carside coronavirus testing at Kuressaare Hospital. Source: Foto: Margus Muld / ERR

March 15: New restrictions announced. Additional controls are introduced on all of Estonia's borders.

March 16: More than 100 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Estonia. The Health Board announce 205 cases have been diagnosed across the country.

New restrictions announced. Anyone arriving from abroad must self-isolate for 14 days.

March 18: Flights to and from Saaremaa and Hiiumaa are suspended from Tallinn Airport until the end of the emergency situation.

Kuressaare Hospital announces on Facebook it is fundraising to buy medical equipment and protective equipment for staff.

March 19: Mayor of Saaremaa municipality Madis Kallas, and head of the island's municipal coronavirus crisis committee, announces he has tested positive for COVID-19.

March 20: Edward Laane, medical chief at Kuressaare Hospital, says most of the hospitalized patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) in hospitals in Tallinn and Pärnu come from Saaremaa.

Laane says there are six or seven patients from the island in hospitals on the mainland.

March 21: Number of positive cases of COVID-19 diagnosed pass 300. The Health Board announces 306 patients have tested positive across Estonia. A total of 2,812 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Estonia since January 31.

March 22: ERR's sports portal reports several players from Saaremaa VK volleyball team have tested positive for COVID-19 (link in Estonian)

March 25: The Health Board announces the first death due to COVID-19.

Positive cases of COVID-19 diagnosed pass 400. The Health Board announces 404 patients have tested positive across Estonia.

March 26: Positive cases of COVID-19 diagnosed pass 500. The big increase in cases is due to a new data counting method and is two days worth of results, the Health Board say.

The Heath Board announces two residents in Südamekodu care home in Saaremaa test positive for COVID-19.

New restrictions announced: Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 must stay at home - it is forbidden to leave their place of residence.

March 27: The cases diagnosed in Saaremaa overtake Harju County, which includes Tallinn, the most populated region in Estonia. Saaremaa has 218 positive cases and Harju County 208.

Saaremaa has a population of 33,000 whereas Harju County's is over 583,000.

Kuressaare Hospital announces that since the outbreak began 20 members of it's staff have tested positive for COVID-19 or are self-isolating after coming into contact with people who have tested positive.

25 residents and members of staff test positive for COVID-19 at Südamekodu care home.

New restrictions announced: 2+2 rule must be followed. Only groups of two can meet in public and two meters must be left between yourself and others. Shopping centers are closed from Friday, March 27.

March 28: Positive cases of COVID-19 pass 600. The Health Board announce 640 cases have been diagnosed across Estonia. New cases were reported in almost every county with Saaremaa seeing the highest at 34.

The Health Board announces Saaremaa will receive additional health workers and medical supplies to help cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

March 29: New restrictions announced. Prime Minister Jüri Ratas announces new movement restrictions for the residents of Saaremaa and Muhu islands.

Most stores and close contact service providers will close their doors from March 29. From March 30, everyone who can work from home should do. Islanders must carry ID when they leave the house and the police will start spot checks. Fines of up to €2,000 can now be issued.

The Health Board announces the first person to die due to coronavirus in Saaremaa.

President Kersti Kaljulaid allows 40 members of the defence forces to work alongside the police in Saaremaa.

March 30: Mayor of Saare County Madis Kallas says the island is bracing for more cases to be diagnosed.

A third ward opens at Kuressaare Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

March 31: Coronavirus cases pass 700. The Health Board announce the figure is now 745.

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik says the Estonian Defence Forces will build a field hospital with 20 beds outside Kuressaare Hospital for additional support.

Police patrols with the volunteer Defence League (Kaitseliit) start in Saaremaa.

Kuressaare Hospital with the Defense Force's field hospital and coronavirus testing tents outside. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

April

April 1: The Defence Forces start constructing a field hospital in the grounds of Kuressaare Hospital, anticipating further cases.

April 2: Death toll passes 10. Six people die in one day due to COVID-19, the most on any single day so far. Three were patients at Kuressaare Hospital.

Positive cases of COVID-19 pass 800. The Health Board announce 858 people have tested positive.

Kuressaare Hospital announces 41 members of staff have tested positive since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Field hospital opens and the first patient is admitted.

April 3: Positive cases of COVID-19 pass 900. The Health Board announces 103 more people have tested positive and the figure is now 961. A total of 18,290 tests have been performed in Estonia.

Cases in Saaremaa are 359, compared to Harju County's 303.

Kuressaare Hospital's medical chief tells ERR News the hospital is bracing for hundreds, and potentially thousands, of patients needing hospitalization in the coming weeks.

New restrictions announced. 2+2 rule must be followed in shops, customers must be counted in and out, hand sanitizer must be available from April 4.

New restrictions announced. Residents of care homes are no longer allowed to leave the premises. If a resident leaves, they may not return.

April 4: Positive cases of COVID-19 pass 1,000. The Health Board announces the figure now stands at 1,018. The number of hospitalized patients passes 100. In total, 113 people are receiving hospital treatment.

April 5: The Health Board announces 1,097 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 across Estonia. Tests pass 20,000. A total of 21,004 tests have been carried out in Estonia since January 31.

The highest number of new cases were diagnosed in Saaremaa.

April 6: Four more deaths on Saaremaa. The Health Board reports that four more deaths had occured since Sunday, all of them in Kuressaare Hospital. The victims, two men and two women, were aged between 60 and 86. The total number of new cases nationally was lower than in previous days at 11, three of these from Saaremaa. None of the new Saaremaa cases required hospitalization. 864 new COVID-19 tests had been conducted since April 5.

The number of COVID-19 Cases passes 1,100. A total of 1,108 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Estonia to date.

Edward Laane, Manager of Hospital Treatment at Kuressaare Hospital, tells ERR that the situation on the island was calmer than it had been in previous days, adding the anticipated leap in numbers of cases had not materialized, with new modelling predicting this for April 10-20.

Donations

Anyone interested in donating to Kuressaare Hospital by phone can do so automatically by calling the following donation hotlines and remaining on the line until the end of the prerecorded message:

9000 405 for €5

9000 410 for €10

9000 450 for €50

Should anyone be interested in donating larger sums, the hospital can be reached via email at haigla@saarehaigla.ee.

The hospital is also accepting direct donations via online bank transfer:

To: Kuressaare Haigla SA

Account number: EE322200001120090627 (Swedbank) or

EE581010220017888014 (SEB)

Note: AITANSAAREMAAD

Flags of the Estonian republic, European Union, Saare County and Kuressaare. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

--

