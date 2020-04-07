Health Board: 42 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 21

A man and woman have died in the last 24 hours due to the coronavirus bringing the total number of deaths from the disease in Estonia to 21. The Health Board said 42 new positive tests were recorded and the total is now 1,149.

A 92-year-old man who was being treated at Ida-Viru County Central Hospital and an 84-year-old woman at Kuressaare Hospital in Saaremaa both passed away, the Health Board said on Tuesday morning.

Between 7 a.m. April 6 and 7 a.m. April 7, a total of 1,684 COVID-19 virus tests were analyzed in Estonia, of which two percent or 42 reported positive outcomes.

The majority of new cases were diagnosed in Harju County (18), Saare County (13) and Pärnu County (3). Two cases were reported each in Rapla, Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru Counties, and one in Tartu county and one unknown.

As of Tuesday morning, 130 people are being treated in hospital for the coronavirus and 12 people are using ventilators. 69 people have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

A total of 23,546 tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 1,149 or 5 percent have been positive.

When broken down by county, 38 percent of the total positive results have been diagnosed in residents of Saare County, which includes Saaremaa and Muhu and several smaller islands.

The next most affected county is Harju, which includes Tallinn, at 31 percent, followed by Võru County with 6 percent.

In terms of age groups, 26 percent of positive diagnoses are in the over 65s.

On Monday, 11 new cases were reported and four deaths.

The above map shows how many people have tested positive in each county and was made by koroonakaart.ee.

