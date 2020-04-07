ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Hospitals receive guidelines for catastrophe situation operations ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Medical tent set up outside of PERH.
Medical tent set up outside of PERH. Source: ERR
News

Hospitals received guidelines on Monday for how they should operate in a potential catastrophe situation.

In an appearance on ETV's "Ringvaade" on Monday night, North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) Intensive Care Department director and ethics committee member Kristo Erikson explained that the document in question includes expert opinions and recommendations for catastrophe situations. He added, however, that he believed the situation in Estonia is good right now.

"In that regard, Estonia is currently in a relatively good situation; we had the opportunity to calmly think ahead and be supportive of doctors in their everyday work, should a catastrophe situation arise," Erikson said, confirming that all patients needing care are also currently receiving it.

"We hope that this will continue during the COVID-19 epidemic as well, and that we won't have any problems with this," he added, explaining that catastrophe situation means the number of patients significantly exceeding hospitals' capacity.

According to the ethics committee member, the document in question does not contain guidelines regarding whether and how to prioritize the provision of care in a catastrophe situation.

"We have not included such guidelines," he said. "We have explained working in catastrophe conditions; treatment guidelines will remain treatment guidelines. This is an explanatory document which provides an indication of how hospitals could operate in a catastrophe situation in such a manner that we maintain patients' human dignity while also being capable of managing stress on our part."

Erikson explained that in catastrophe situations, treatment outcomes are more closely monitored, and the goal is to provide the best possible treatment outcomes for as many people as possible.

"That means that we're not looking purely at single individuals, but rather monitoring that we're capable of ensuring the best possible results for as many people as possible," he said.

He also confirmed that in a catastrophe situation, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 would not be favored over other patients in need of rapid intervention.

While the number of patients infected with the coronavirus to end up hospitalized hasn't sharply increased recently, according to Erikson, that does not mean that the virus has yet begun to retreat  in Estonia.

He also stressed that the country can avoid ending up in a catastrophe situation if everyone adheres to rules implemented by the government.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

hospitalscoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:13

Government's coronavirus emergency situation orders in full

16:29

Foreign workers in agriculture can stay in Estonia for the time being

16:09

Martin Kadai on why Saaremaa is special, death statistics and restrictions

15:39

Lutsar: No decision on emergency situation length before Orthodox Easter

15:13

Kaljulaid discusses coronavirus crisis with President of Finland

14:51

Health Board recommends additional movement restrictions for Hiiumaa

14:32

Tickets being sold for May entertainment events despite emergency situation

14:14

Special care home residents have adapted better to isolation

13:49

Hospitals receive guidelines for catastrophe situation operations

13:29

EKFL say housing prices will drop, warn of hostile takeovers

13:12

Wage support sought for over 10,000 employees on first day of scheme

12:23

People are visiting grocery stores less but buying more at once

12:00

Health Board: 42 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 21

11:58

Feature: Resilience, connection with nature will see Saaremaa rebirth

11:41

Transport centers: Temporary bus stops needed in Southern counties

11:12

Riigikogu passes 33 coronavirus draft law amends amid opposition fears

10:56

Isamaa Party chair: Goverment will start cutting down on expenses

10:36

Finland closes incoming ferry passenger traffic on the night of April 10-11

10:11

Doctors' associations oppose sale of fast coronavirus tests in Estonia

09:52

Head of e-commerce: Expanded online activities benefit consumers

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: