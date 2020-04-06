ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Manger of hospital treatment at Kuressaare hospital: Situation is calmer

Kuressaare hospital.
Kuressaare hospital. Source: ERR
Edward Laane, Manager of Hospital Treatment at Kuressaare Hospital on Saaremaa, says the situation in Saare County, which has been hit by the coronavirus most seriously to date, is now calmer, and much calmer than a week ago. On Sunday, for example, no new COVID19 patients were brought to the hospital.

Laane said in a radio morning program interview that there are three COVID19 patients in an Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) field hospital set up last week. As a area of concern, he brought out nursing homes, where retesting needs to be done. After the first tests, there were only a couple of positives in nursing homes, but after a retest, there were many more.

There are 68 members of the hospital´s personnel infected.

At the moment, there are staff in Kuressaare that are checking over all the departments in the hospital, and during the weekend they worked on marking clearly clean areas and non-stelirized areas, to prepare for bleaker scenarios and to set the movement of the so-called clean and "dirty" patients and personnel, Laane recounted.

Laane said his staff were expecting a sharper increase in sickness at this time, but this hasn´t happened. Current modelling says that the more serious increase in sickness will come between April 10 to April 20, something that the prime minister, Jüri Ratas, emphasized in a speech on Sunday, April 5.

"Regarding Saare County, we asked for another model which should present how many patients could possibly have. At the moment, I really don´t see that we have this kind of level of outbreak and very many patients that require hospital treatment," Laane said.

With donations made to the hospital, they were able to buy two extra ventilators, and protective equipment in large numbers.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

