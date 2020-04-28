ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Health Board: 13 new COVID-19 cases, 91 patients in hospital ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
The intensive care unit at North Estonia Medical Center in Tallinn.
The intensive care unit at North Estonia Medical Center in Tallinn. Source: PERH/ERR
News

In the last 24 hours, 13 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been diagnosed in Estonia and no new deaths were reported, the Health Board said on Tuesday. The number of patients receiving treatment in hospital has continued to fall.

Between 7 a.m. April 27 and 7 a.m. April 28, a total of 1,124 tests for COVID-19 were carried out across Estonia with 13 new cases, or 1.2 percent, returning a positive result.

Six cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, four in Tallinn in Harju County, and three in Lääne-Viru County. The tests were evenly distributed by age groups, the youngest people with a positive test result are in the age group 10-14, the oldest over 85. 

As of Tuesday morning, 91 people are being treated in hospitals, - four fewer than yesterday - nine of whom are using ventilators. 240 people have been discharged from hospitals, seven more than on Monday.

No new deaths were reported overnight, keeping the total at 50.

To date, a total of 49,527 tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 1,660 or 3.4 percent have been positive. 

On Monday, four new cases of COVID-19 and one death were reported. 95 people were being treated in hospitals across Estonia.

To see more data visit koroonakaart.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronaviruscovd-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:11

Gallery: Kuressaare field hospital packed up

16:43

Vocational schools training to restart with groups of 10 students

16:18

Churches want to ease coronavirus restrictions and hold public services

16:03

25 people infected with coronavirus in Kiviõli in Ida-Viru County

15:41

Environmental Board: Raccoon, North American beaver to be removed from wild

15:22

Culture minister: Large event organizers need to change summer plans

15:04

Bolt Food is expanding to Narva and Pärnu

14:43

Seniors can communicate in chat rooms through Tallinn Central Library

14:24

Turnover of Estonian startups grows to €196.5 million in first quarter

14:07

Government approves €25 million tourism sector aid package

13:45

Movement restrictions for western islands to be lifted on May 18

13:25

DFDS cuts Paldiski-Hanko ferry departures due to reduced demand

12:55

Drowning accidents slightly up on year

12:31

Tänak: I was surprised, Hyundai was fast from the get-go

12:08

Indrek Saar: We are waiting for government's messages like golden eggs

11:52

Alexela board member: Diesel could cost less than a euro a liter next week

11:33

Health Board: 13 new COVID-19 cases, 91 patients in hospital

11:29

Minister notes significance of this year's world work health and safety day

11:08

Aab: Government to discuss making protective masks mandatory on Wednesday

10:42

Bocuse d´Or Europe round postponed to September

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: