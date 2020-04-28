Health Board: 13 new COVID-19 cases, 91 patients in hospital

In the last 24 hours, 13 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been diagnosed in Estonia and no new deaths were reported, the Health Board said on Tuesday. The number of patients receiving treatment in hospital has continued to fall.

Between 7 a.m. April 27 and 7 a.m. April 28, a total of 1,124 tests for COVID-19 were carried out across Estonia with 13 new cases, or 1.2 percent, returning a positive result.

Six cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, four in Tallinn in Harju County, and three in Lääne-Viru County. The tests were evenly distributed by age groups, the youngest people with a positive test result are in the age group 10-14, the oldest over 85.

As of Tuesday morning, 91 people are being treated in hospitals, - four fewer than yesterday - nine of whom are using ventilators. 240 people have been discharged from hospitals, seven more than on Monday.

No new deaths were reported overnight, keeping the total at 50.

To date, a total of 49,527 tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 1,660 or 3.4 percent have been positive.

On Monday, four new cases of COVID-19 and one death were reported. 95 people were being treated in hospitals across Estonia.

To see more data visit koroonakaart.

--

