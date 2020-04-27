ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus from the last week and put it in one place. We've also gone through the data and showed how the COVID-19 disease is spreading each week rather than day-by-day.

ERR News has reorganized the data by week and made some simple charts, which we hope will give you an overview of the last nine weeks.

Below you can find the following graphs:

New cases by day for April 20-26;

The total amount of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared to deaths and hospital releases;

Total amount of positive and negative tests by week.





The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from koroonakaart.ee which shows data released day-by-day.

Our Coronavirus in Estonia: All you need to know guide also shows an overview of total cases by country, the daily rate of new cases and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update the page every day.

Data from April 20 - 26

Overview

New cases: Last week the total number of new cases dropped from 208 cases to 114, so the general downward trend is continuing. Looking at the case rates for each day of last week we can see the diagnosis rate hovers between single digits and the low 30s. This is lower than the previous week where new cases for four out of seven days were above 25.

New cases by county: The new cases rate in all the counties shown on the graph fell last week compared to the week before except in Ida-Virumaa, which had new ** cases compared to 18 the previous week. Tartu, Pärnu and Võru counties all recorded totals of new infections in the single figures for the whole week.

Saaremaa's new case rate is still dropping rapidly but Harju County's (which includes Tallinn) has given several experts cause for concern. The rate of new cases has fallen compared to previous weeks but experts say infections in Tallinn are cropping up faster than in other areas and, in some cases, the sources of infection are unknown. Last week figures showed approximately 75 percent of cases diagnosed in Harju County are from Tallinn.

New cases compared to deaths and hospital releases: There were fewer new cases, newer deaths and more discharges from hospital last week increasing from 63 to 68. The total number of patients being treated in hospital fell to below 100 on Saturday.

Positive and negative tests by week: Fewer tests were carried out last week, in total 7,374 compared to 9,995 the previous week. But total tests now stand at more than 48,400 in total. The OECD believes Estonia now has one of the highest testing rates of its member states.

Coronavirus in Estonia: highlights April 20 - 26

Surveys conducted by polling companies show readers are growing bored of coronavirus stories and there is so much news it's also easy to miss important articles. We've summed up the most important events of the last seven days below in case you missed them:

On Friday, the government announced the emergency situation was being extended until May 17.

The government unveiled its exit plan from the coronavirus crisis.

Ministers from Baltic states will discuss coordinating the lifting of restrictions.

Tallinn canceled large events until July.

The field hospital at Kuressaare Hospital will be packed up by the end of the week.

Scheduled treatments will restart again this week and East Tallinn Central Hospital starts appointments again today.

On Sunday, Saaremaa residents held a protest against restrictions on the mainland being eased but not on the islands.

Last Monday, Mayor of Saaremaa municipality Madis Kallas resigned saying he took political responsibility for the outbreak in Saaremaa.

A 100-year-old patient is recovering from COVID-19 at Kuressaare Hospital.

The University of Tartu started a study which will interview 16,000 people about their experiences with coronavirus.

Note to readers

This is the first time any of us at ERR News have covered a crisis of this scale before. It's a learning curve for all of us. If we've made any mistakes let us know. Feedback is welcome, as are suggestions for data we can show or stories we can tell. We're already trying to put together more specific data for deaths. Email: helen.wright@err.ee

