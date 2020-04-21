Coronavirus round-up: April 13-19

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus from the last week and put it in one place. We've also tried to show how the COVID-19 virus is spreading each week rather than day-by-day.

On Friday, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said over the last couple of weeks new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Estonia had dropped and discussions would now take place about loosening restrictions put in place for the emergency situation.

When we tried to illustrate this, we realised we couldn't - all the data we have is released day-by-day but not grouped together to show weekly trends. And the daily figures look like a roller coaster ride, as you can see from the figures released last week below.

The first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed on February 26, so we now have six weeks of data. But what does it show? ERR News has reorganized the data by week and made some simple charts, which we hope will give you a better overview of the last six weeks.

Below you can find the following graphs:

The total amount of new cases by week;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared to deaths and hospital releases;

Positive and negative tests by week.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from koroonakaart.ee which shows data released day-by-day.

Our Coronavirus in Estonia: All you need to know guide also shows the daily data and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far.

From now on, we will start publishing this data weekly on Mondays after the Health Board announces cases for the previous 24 hours (i.e. Sunday of the previous week) so we have the complete data set for the previous seven days. We will also keep a version pinned to our sidebar throughout the week.

Data from April 13 - 19

Overview: Data for last week clearly shows a downward trend for new cases. However, sadly, more deaths were reported last week than in previous weeks but there were also more people released from hospitals. New cases for Saare County continue to fall, but cases in Harju County have shown a small increase.

Graphs are interactive: hover over the lines to see figures and click the colored dots at the bottom to add or take away statistics.

Coronavirus in Estonia: highlights April 13 - 19

Surveys conducted by polling companies show readers are growing bored of coronavirus stories, and there is so much news it's also easy to miss important articles. We've summed up the most important events of the last seven days below in case you missed them:

Ratas: We have reached a turning point.

Discussions on lifting some restrictions will start this week, including restarting scheduled treatments in hospitals.

Restrictions on mass gatherings will probably be kept in place throughout May and June.

A student dormitory in Tartu has been locked down by the government after several students tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party.

Deaths from coronavirus reached 40, positive cases passed 1,500 and total tests carried out passed 40,000.

Health Board decided to close COVID wards in smaller hospitals from Monday as the situation across the country starts to stabilize.

President Kersi Kaljulaid proclaimed the supplementary budget and it's associated acts, allowing the €2 billion package of measures to come into effect.

Note to readers

This is the first time any of us at ERR News have covered a crisis of this scale before. It's a learning curve for all of us. If we've made any mistakes let us know. Feedback is welcome, as are suggestions for data we can show or stories we can tell. We're already trying to put together more specific data for deaths. Email: helen.wright@err.ee

