Coronavirus: 16 new cases, one death, number of patients in hospital falls ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Coronavirus samples being tested in a lab.
Coronavirus samples being tested in a lab. Source: Ser Amantio di Nicolao/Wikimedia Commons
In the last 24 hours, a 68-year-old man being treated in hospital died due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 16 new cases were diagnosed across the country, the Health Board said on Friday morning.

The man was being treated at Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Estonia is 46. This is the sixth death this week.

Between 7 a.m. April 23 and 7 a.m. April 24, a total of 1,108 tests for COVID-19 were analyzed and 16, or 1.4 percent, showed a positive result.  

The majority of positive test results were recorded in Harju County (7). Three infected were added in both Ida-Viru and Saare counties. One positive result was also recorded each in Hiiu, Lääne-Viru and Valga counties. Statistics are compiled on the basis of population register data. 

As of Friday morning, 103 people are being treated in hospitals. Six of whom are using ventilators. 206 people have been discharged from hospitals. Yesterday, 109 people were being treated in hospitals.  

To date, a total of 46,281 tests have been carried out in Estonia, of which 1,605 or 3.5 percent have been positive. 

Arkadi Popov, the government's chief medical officer, said although the number of people infected with COVID-19 and in need of hospital treatment is on a downward trend, people still need to stay at home and avoid non-essential contact with others. 

He said: "By minimizing social contact, we will soon reach a situation where we can gradually return to normal life, but think of important health behavioural practices as lessons to take away [with you] from the crisis, such as staying at home when sick and washing your hands frequently."

To see more data in English, Estonian or Russian visit koroonakaart.ee.

Editor: Helen Wright

