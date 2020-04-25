ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Number of people needing hospital treatment drops below 100

News
ERR
North Estonia Medical Center (PERH).
North Estonia Medical Center (PERH). Source: Aivar Kullamaa/PERH
News

Over the past 24 hours, 1,057 COVID-19 tests were carried out in Estonia, of which 30 or 2.8 percent turned out to be positive. Ninety-nine people are being treated in hospital, while six people are on assisted breathing.

As of the morning of April 25, 99 people require treatment in hospital due to the coronavirus in Estonia, four fewer than on Friday.

A total of 228 people have been discharged from hospital. There were no new coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours. Altogether, 46 people have died of COVID-19 in Estonia.

Estonia has administered a total of 47,331 preliminary tests, of which 1,635 or 3.5 percent have been positive.

Over the past 24 hours, most positive tests came back from Ida-Viru County (15), Harju County (10) and Saaremaa (4). A single person was diagnosed in Pärnu County. Statistics is put together based on population register data. People in the 55-59 age group are the most likely to be diagnosed (12 percent), with more information available via the coronavirus map.

Medical chief of the Health Board in the coronavoirus emergency situation Dr. Arkadi Popov said on Saturday that most of the 32 people who have required respiratory treatment in Estonia have recovered or are recovering today.

It is the general trend today that the number of severely ill people and those who need help breathing is falling as they are getting better, he said.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) warned, however, that the case rate might start growing again quickly as reflected in a recent example from Ida-Viru County.

"The number of infected people might start growing again quickly if we fail to observe the rules. That is among the chief reasons why the government decided to extend the emergency situation," Kiik said, adding that the goal is to get regional outbreaks under control.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

covid-19coronavirus cases in estonia
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
