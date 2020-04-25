Eighteen cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in an Ida-Viru County extended family

The Health Board confirms that 18 people belonging to the same extended family have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ida-Viru County.

The first member of the family who exhibited symptoms was diagnosed on April 12, spokespeople for the Health Board told ERR.

The agency's press representative said that several other members of the family will be tested and the number of cases might grow further. The Health Board is busy mapping the family's close circle.

Information available to ERR suggests the family is from Lüganuse Municipality.

Head of the board's East regional department Marje Muusikus described it as a case of extensive infection within a single family to local paper Põhjarannik, adding that infected persons also include relatives who are not part of the same household.

"Because cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in these families before, other members were tested and these tests have now come back positive," Muusikus explained.

--

