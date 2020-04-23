16 more COVID-19 cases found at Saaremaa nursing home

Sixteen more cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have been detected in a nursing home on the island of Saaremaa, adding to the three positive cases already detected.

The findings, at the Sõmera home, followed 27 tests taken from the home's guests, plus eight from its staff. All the new 16 cases were from among the care center's residents.

Saaremaa is by far the worst hit region of Estonia in the pandemic so far and it closed to entry for non-residents.

The new positive cases were placed in isolation in a separate building, with the negative returns also now housed in a different zone.

The Health Board (Terviseamet) has, however, counseled against too much disruption in these cases, particularly given the age of the affected.

"In this difficult situation, we have to take into account that changing the regular way of life of the inhabitants of Sõmera's home can cause more damage to their well-being and health than being infected with the coronavirus [itself]," said Kadri Juhkam, Head of the Health Board's western region.

Twenty-two residents and three members of staff at another Saaremaa nursing home , the Südamekodu Care Home, tested positive for the virus on March 28, and an outbreak was detected at the Alutaguse care center in Ida-Viru County the next day.

