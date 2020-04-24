ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn coronavirus rates increasing while rest of country seeing fall ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Tallinn skyline. The capital's rate of coronavirus new cases is rising, counter to the situation in the rest of the country.
Tallinn skyline. The capital's rate of coronavirus new cases is rising, counter to the situation in the rest of the country. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

While the rate of new coronavirus cases in most of Estonia is slowing down, the capital, Tallinn, is bucking the trend.

Doctor Arkadi Popov, head of emergency medicine at the Health Board (Terviseamet), confirmed the trend at a press conference Friday adding that most growth was in both familial and workplace existing hotspots.

"Most of these are being added in families where coronavirus patients had already been identified, and in companies where such outbreaks had already occurred," Dr. Popov said.

About 20 percent of new infections have an unknown source, Dr. Popov said, making risk of infection and ever-present risk when moving about in the capital, which is subject to the same restrictions as the rest of the country.

Tallinn has the second highest infection rate in Estonia, after the island of Saare County which has been the epicenter of the country's COVID-19 outbtreak for the last month.

Harju County, which includes Tallinn, has a positive case rate of 9.38 per 10,000 people whereas Saaremaa's is 161.89 per 10,000.

But this week new diagnoses in Saare County have been half that of Harju County, with the capital registering 35 and Saaremaa 17.

Last Friday, the Health Board said 73.2 per cent of those who tested positive in Harju County are from Tallinn and 26.8 per cent from the rest of the region.

 

Dr. Popov: Pay me now or pay me later approach on continued restrictions

Dr Arkadi Popov said that if people were to remain at home as much as possible for the next couple of weeks, this could make a difference later on. Failing to do so, on the other hand, could prolong the situation.

"If we stay home today, we may have significantly more freedoms three weeks from now," Popov said.

This week has been school spring break, but playgrounds and sports facilities remain closed to the public, partly because they often require parental accompaniment, which can increase infection risk.

The original press conference featuring Dr. Arkadi Popov (in Estonian) is here.

Police chief: Up to 900 emergency restriction violations in Estonia so far

Chief of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Elmar Vaher says his organization has received between 800 and 900 reports of emergency situation violations since the government declared it on March 12, nationwide.

Most of these involve violating the so-called 2+2 rule (maximum two people to congregate in public, families excepted; minimum two meters distance from other members of the public at all times).

"Friends gather in front of stairwells and have a drink together," Vaher said, citing a common example.

Of these callouts, the PPA has issued 464 precepts, imposed penalties 50 times, and initiated 126 proceedings, regarding violations of the 2 + 2 rule.

PPA chief Elmar Vaher also noted that the incidence of drink driving had seen an uptick during the emergency situation – a total of 17, compared with 10 over the same period this time last year, and even with a third less traffic on the roads than normal, due to the restrictions. Vaher also noted that road traffic accidents as a whole had fallen, by 25 percent.

The rate on Hiiu County per 10,000 has overtaken Harju County at 12.78. Three other significantly affected regions are Võru County, one of the first to see cases, at 22.92 per 10,000, Pärnu County (11.05 per 10,000) and Ida-Viru County (7.34 per 10,000).

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppahealth boardelmar vahercoronaviruscoronavirus emergency situationarkadi popov
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:16

Compensation for first three sick days to be paid in May

19:56

Health Insurance Fund starts analysis of coronavirus-related expenditure

19:29

Government to increase the share capital of Nordica by €30 million

19:03

Admission tests for Tallinn high schools to take place online

18:46

Banks agree on common rules for grace periods

18:36

Government extends emergency situation Updated

18:18

Mihhail Kõlvart: Life cannot be put on hold for a second time

17:50

First Baltic herring catch of the year delivered to Pärnu harbor

17:28

Bank of Estonia: Car leasing demand fall suggests cooling in loan market

17:11

RIA: Mobile voting could be launched in 2021

17:05

Police detain possible kidnappers in Tallinn

16:47

Unemployment rate is slowly rising

16:22

Tallinn coronavirus rates increasing while rest of country seeing fall

16:03

Tartu scraps bill banning drinking in Pirogov Park during crisis

15:39

Opening up borders between Baltic States, Finland to be discussed next week

15:16

East Tallinn Central Hospital to restart scheduled treatment on Monday

14:55

EDF field hospital in Kuressaare to be packed up by end of April

14:39

30,000 masks and medical supplies sent from Estonia arrive in Italy

14:13

Statistics: Food and dwelling costs over third of 2019 household outgoings

13:54

Mayor of Lüganuse rural municipality resigns

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: