EDF conscript tests COVID-19-positive

A soldier serving in the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Kalev Battalion has been diagnosed with COVID-19 coronavirus.

The soldier, a conscript, was referred to the hospital at the EDF's Paldiski barracks.

Twenty-four other personnel who came into contact with the individual are on 14.-day quarantine, the EDF says, meaning they can be contacted via mobile phone and can receive parcels sent or brought to the barracks' gatehouse.

The first EDF to be diagnosed with coronavirus was reported in late March; the individual had traveled to Saaremaa, the worst hit area of the country, and several other cases among EDF personnel were diagnosed soon after.

