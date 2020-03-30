First EDF coronavirus case recovering, pandemic may affect conscription

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
EDF chief doctor Maj. Targo Lusti.
EDF chief doctor Maj. Targo Lusti. Source: ERR
An Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) conscript who contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus earlier in March is making a good recovery and will be back at his barracks on Monday, according to a report on ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera". The case, along with four others, led to the quarantining of hundreds of EDF personnel, and could affect summer conscription, the EDF's chief doctor said.

Speaking over the phone to "Aktuaalne kaamera", the conscript explained how he may have picked up the virus and how it might have spread.

On March 10, the conscript attended a forest camp, already feeling unwell. The next morning he was experiencing chills and fever.

"I told the company paramedic that I had been to the notorious volleyball game (whose competitors included a team from northern Italy and was followed by a wave of coronavirus infections-ed.) and I had a fever and needed to be place in isolation," the conscript said.

"Then I left on scooter and was tested on the Thursday (March 12-ed.) and the results came back positive on the Friday.

These symptoms passed quickly, however, the conscript said.

"It basically passed in a day. On Thursday, when I had my worst fever, my temperature was 37.8C, but by the evening this had passed," he said.

The conscripts of the same unit were quarantined, and their tests proved negative. Neither friends nor relatives of the conscript at home on Saaremaa have contracted the illness, he said.

EDF chief doctor Maj.Targo Lusti told "Aktuualne kaamera" that there are five infected members in the defense forces, including the conscript. Between 300 and 500 people have been exposed to those individuals together, but are reportedly feeling fine, he said.

Maj. Lusti also said that the coronavirus will affect the EDF's summer recruitment. There are currently no medical committees related to this, he added.

"It will certainly have an infulence. While some subjects have seeen a medical committees doctor and received their decision, meaning the country is not really in trouble with the process, there is a problem going forward, since these committees have decided to close down," he went on.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

edfcoronaviruscoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency measures
