25 people infected with coronavirus in Kiviõli in Ida-Viru County

To date, 25 patients with coronavirus have been identified in the largest infection site in Ida-Viru County, in the Kiviõli area of ​​Lüganuse municipality, 21 of whom are members of the same family.

Data from the Health Board shows 19 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the area at the weekend: 18 of those are members of the same family and one patient who works in Kiviõli kindergarten.

Merje Muusikus, head of the Eastern Region of the Health Board, said as of Tuesday, six more people were diagnosed in the area, three of whom belong to the same family where people are already infected.

The other three positive cases were diagnosed in people who are close contacts of the Kiviõli kindergarten employee.

Chairman of Lüganuse municipality council Risto Lindeberg said the crisis committee of the municipality met on Tuesday and decided the relaxation of movement restrictions such as the opening of outdoor gyms and playgrounds will not be introduced for now.

