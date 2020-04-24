ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
EDF field hospital in Kuressaare to be packed up by end of April ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

An EDF field hospital.
An EDF field hospital. Source: Ministry of Defense
The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) field hospital which has supported Kuressaare Hospital with additional staff and beds can soon be closed as the number of coronavirus patients is exhibiting a downward trend in Saaremaa.

As there are not many new cases in Saaremaa and there are no more patients in need of intensive care, it is the right time to conclude the operations of the field hospital, chief medical officer of the emergency situation Arkadi Popov said on Friday.

The step is a part of the exit strategy prepared by Kuressaare Hospital in cooperation with the Heath Board. The EDF will pack up its field hospital in Kuressaare by the end of April, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Fifteen coronavirus patients were treated at the field hospital within a month. Eighteen medics worked at the hospital in addition to eighteen members of support personnel and volunteers who traveled to Saaremaa from the mainland.

--

Editor: Anders Nõmm

coronavirus in estoniakuressaare hospitalcoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus cases in estoniaedf field hospital
