Health Board: Seven new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 44

Test samples. Source: ERR
In the last 24 hours, a 82-year-old woman being treated in hospital in Tallinn died due to the coronavirus and seven new cases were diagnosed, the Health Board said on Wednesday. 15 people were discharged from hospital.

The woman was being treated at the North Estonia Medical Center and is the 44th person to die after contracting COVID-19 in Estonia.

Between 7 a.m. April 21 and 7 a.m. April 22, a total of 1,426 COVID-19 tests were analyzed in labs across the country. Seven new cases, equaling 0.5 percent, were positive.

Five of the new cases were diagnosed in Harju county and one each in Rapla and Saare counties. In the last few days, cases have increased in Harju county and drastically fallen in Saare County, which includes Saaremaa the country's worst-hit region.

As of Wednesday morning, 114 people are being treated in hospital and seven patients are using ventilators.

This is a decrease compared to the previous 24 hours when 11 people were breathing with the aid of ventilators and 124 people were receiving hospital treatment.

In total, 184 people have been discharged from hospitals.

The total number of cases diagnosed in Estonia is 1,559 which is 3.6 percent of the 43,637 tests carried out.  

 

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

