Coronavirus: Deaths rise to 43, cases increase by 17

Kuressaare hospital patients transported to the mainland.
Kuressaare hospital patients transported to the mainland. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
Three people have died in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths in Estonia due to the coronavirus to 43. During the same time period, 17 new cases were diagnosed.

The three deaths were an 80-year-old woman at Ida-Viru Central Hospital, a 73-year-old man at Kuressaare Hospital and a 99-year-old woman at Saaremaa Südamekodu care home. 

Between 7 a.m. April 20 and 7 a.m. April 21, a total of 1,289 COVID-19 virus tests were analyzed in Estonia, of which 17 samples or 1.3 percent were positive. 

Data from the Population Register shows 11 people who received positive test results live Harju County. Two tests were recorded each in Pärnu County and Tartu County and one each in Saare County and Järva County.

COVID-19 positive samples were added in almost all age groups: the youngest in the age group 10-14 and the oldest in the age group 75-79. 

As of Thursday morning, 124 people in Estonia are being treated in hospital, nine of whom are using ventilators - this is two less than yesterday. 169 people have been discharged from hospitals.

To date, a total of 42,213 tests have been carried out in Estonia, of which 1,552 or 3.7 percent have been positive.

The highest number of positive test results is in Harju County at 537, followed by Saare County on 52. 

More detailed statistics on corona tests can be viewed at koroonakaart.ee/en.

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronavirus
