Last week the number of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosed in Estonia was 38, a fall from 56 the previous week. The number of deaths fell, and people continued to be released from hospital.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus from the last week and put it in one place. We've also gone through the data and showed how the COVID-19 disease is spreading each week rather than day-by-day.

This round-up is released every Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, which means it is only possible to analyse the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

Below you can find the following graphs:

New cases by day for May 4-10;

The total amount of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared to deaths and hospital releases;

Total amount of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths by age group;

Deaths by county.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from koroonakaart.ee, which shows data released day-by-day.

Our Coronavirus in Estonia: All you need to know guide also shows an overview of total cases by country, the daily rate of new cases and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page every day.

In the graphs below you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking the coloured dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview

New cases by week: Between May 4 and 10, a total of 38 new cases were diagnosed, which is a drop from 56 the week before. Two weeks ago, 114 cases were diagnosed.

New cases by day for May 4-10: Last week the number of new cases reported each day was under 10, with the majority of days seeing a case rate of between six and eight. The previous week, two days (April 27 and 29) reported 10 or more new cases. A spike on April 29 pushed new cases to 23, after an outbreak at a care home, but no such sudden rise occurred last week.

Four people died last week after contracting coronavirus, but the total number rose by six to 61 after the results of two people who died at home in April were added after testing positive for COVID-19.

New cases by county: The majority of new infections - 19 - were diagnosed in Harju County last week, mostly in Tallinn. Pärnu had the second-highest rate at eight, followed by Ida-Viru County on four. Saare County, which several weeks ago was the epicenter of Estonia's coronavirus outbreak, had only one new case. One case was also diagnosed in Lääne County and several cases showed no residence data in the population register.

To see an individual county's data in greater detail, hover over the colored dots at the bottom of the graph and click it to remove counties from the graph. To see data for all counties visit koroonakaart.ee.

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases: New cases and deaths both fell, and 28 people were released from hospital last week. The total number of people being treated in hospital as of Monday is 48.

Positive and negative tests by week: Last week, the total number of tests carried out exceeded the totals for each of the previous two weeks, while new cases fell to the lowest level since the start of March. Several new testing sites have opened across the county which could be behind the increase in tests carried out.

Deaths

By gender and age: This week a 63-year-old woman, an 81-year-old woman, a 77-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man died due to coronavirus. Two men aged 64 and 69 died at their homes in April, but were only added to the death statistics this week after tests showed they had had COVID-19.

Death statistics are published daily in press releases, and the data is difficult to double-check, but as of May 4, a total of 26 men and 29 women had died due to coronavirus. Adding the announced deaths this week, the totals have now risen to 32 women and 29 men.

By county: Last week people from Harju, Pärnu, Saare and Viljandi counties passed away.

On May 7, a 63-year-old woman died while being treated at Tartu University Hospital. Her county of residence was not released by the Health Board, so we have put the data under Tartu - increasing the total to two. The 77-year-old woman who died on Sunday at West Tallinn Central Hospital is a similar case, so we have put this under Harju County. If we receive more accurate data, we will correct to the appropriate county; if we don't, we will reconsider how we present these statistics in the future.

Coronavirus in Estonia: highlights May 4 - 10

Estonia eases border crossing restrictions with Latvia, Lithuania, Finland

Baltic states to reopen internal borders on May 15

Over 700 people recovered from coronavirus in Estonia so far

Movement restrictions lifted on islands

EU Commission suggests member states extend external border restrictions

Bus lines Lux Express and Go Bus resume services

Wage compensation claims doubled to 100,000 in last five days

Kadai: No point in reopening schools at the moment

Tracing app being developed to identify contact with COVID carriers

Tourism stays in Estonia fall by over 60 percent in March

Kadai: Second COVID-19 wave may be tsunami



Note to readers

This is the first time any of us at ERR News have covered a crisis of this scale before. It's a learning curve for all of us. If we've made any mistakes let us know. Feedback is welcome, as are suggestions for data we can show or stories we can tell. We're already trying to put together more specific data for deaths. Email: helen.wright@err.ee

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!