ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Baltic states to reopen internal borders on May 15 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
BNS, ERR News
PM Jüri Ratas with Latvian and Lithuanian colleagues in February.
PM Jüri Ratas with Latvian and Lithuanian colleagues in February. Source: Office of the Government of the Republic of Estonia
news

The Baltic states plan to open their internal borders on May 15 for the free movement of residents of the three countries, it was announced on Wednesday.

During a video conference today, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis and Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas agreed to open their internal borders from May 15 for the free movement of residents of the three countries. 

On Wednesday morning, Karins wrote on Twitter the borders would be reopening between the three Baltic states. But, he said, a person arriving from any other country - not from the Baltic states - will have to undergo a 14-day period of self-quarantine.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas confirmed the announcement on his Twitter account adding this is was a big step back towards returning to normal life.

Skvernelis wrote on Facebook: "We agreed that all three Baltic countries have properly curbed the spread of coronavirus."

He added: "We also trust each other's health care systems. This is why, from May 15, we will eliminate restrictions for Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian citizens for travel between the Baltic countries," he added.

Estonia closed its borders at the start of the emergency situation on March 12 and Lithuania did the same at approximately the same time.

The Latvian news agency LETA said that Latvia had not imposed any restrictions on crossing the internal border of the European Union during the emergency, which means that the Latvian authorities have not obstructed the movement of people at the Lithuanian-Estonian border.

Although Latvia has suspended international transport since March 17, it is not forbidden to cross the Latvian border in private vehicles or on foot. 

The ban on crossing the border only applies to the EU's external border, ie the border between Russia and Belarus, but officials can also make exceptions in this respect, LETA noted.

Latvia has a total of 900 cases of coronavirus and Lithuania 1,428. Estonia has the highest number of cases at 1,713.

This follows Monday's agreement between Skvernelis and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on reopening of borders to Lithuanian and Polish citizens, according to the Lithuanian prime minister. 

"The two-week isolation requirement will not apply to people who travel for work, business or study. This facilitation will take effect from May 11," Skvernelis said. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

saulius skverneliskrisjanis karinscoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:36

Estonian Open Air Museum sees plenty of visitors during opening weekend

15:13

Decision on Tallink €150 state loan put back to next week

14:47

Ratas: Helme doesn't want to change coalition agreement over Rail Baltic

14:14

Municipality home delivering traditional baby shower during pandemic

14:07

Coop stores offering free delivery service to establish e-shopping habits

13:42

Institute of Memory unveils full version of Communist Crimes portal

13:03

Baltic states to reopen internal borders on May 15

12:55

Spring exhibition of Lääne-Viru artists opened outdoors

12:37

Bank of Estonia chief: German court's ECB decision remarkable

12:27

€28.5 million earmarked for renovating apartment buildings

12:03

Common Entrance Examinations to take place on May 19

11:58

Driving lessons, tests resuming this week

11:53

Only two new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

11:39

Buffers built up previously will help banks cope with larger loan losses

11:31

Mayor: Tallinn playgrounds, outdoor sports facilities to open next week

11:21

Food pack producer sees record turnover during crisis

11:03

Feature: Tallinn cafes face challenging times during emergency situation

10:42

Ministry of Justice proposes much higher fines for financial violations

10:25

Shipping companies expect clearer instructions from Finland

10:05

Universities having to adjust in order to accept international students

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: