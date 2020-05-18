Last week the number of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosed in Estonia was 43, an increase of five from the previous week. The number of deaths and patients released from hospital decreased.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus from the last week and put it in one place. We've also gone through the data and showed how the COVID-19 disease is spreading each week rather than day-by-day.

This round-up is released every Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, which means it is only possible to analyse the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

Below you can find the following graphs:

New cases by day for May 11-17;

The total amount of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared to deaths and hospital releases;

Total amount of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths by age group;

Deaths by county.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from koroonakaart.ee, which shows data released day-by-day.

Our Coronavirus in Estonia: All you need to know guide also shows an overview of total cases by country, the daily rate of new cases and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page every day.

In the graphs below you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking the coloured dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview

New cases by week: Last week 43 new tests were recorded compared to 38 the week before. This is the first time there has been an increase in positive tests since the end of March.

New cases by day for May 11-17: Last week on six days positive tests numbered eight or less. On Sunday, 10 tests returned positive results which was the highest number on any one day last week. The lowest number diagnosed was four on both Friday (May 15) and Saturday (May 16).

ERR reported on Monday (link in Estonian), eight of the 10 new infections reported on Sunday came from one care home in Lihula, Lääne County in western Estonia. The residents were registered as living in different parts of the country so only four results were confirmed in the same county.

Last week's numbers are generally consistent with the previous week's results which saw no more than eight tests return positive results on any one day.

Three deaths were reported between May 11 and 17, a fall from four the week before.

New cases by county: Harju County had the highest number of cases last week with 19, which is the same number as the previous week. Pärnu County recorded eight new tests, which is also the same number as the week before. Cases in Tartu and Saare counties increased from one case each to five and four respectively. Ida-Viru's new case rate fell from four the previous week to one. Võru County saw no new cases.

There were also four new cases diagnosed in Lääne County - which has a total of 10 cases - and two with no recorded place of residence in the population register.

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases: As mentioned above, deaths have decreased and new cases increased. There has also been a decrease in patients being discharged from hospital from 28 the previous week to 13 between May 11 and May 17.

Positive and negative tests by week: The total number of new tests carried out last week was 6,247. This is the lowest total number for several weeks. For each of the previous weeks between 7,300 and 8,100 approximately have been carried out across the country.

Deaths

By gender and age: Between May 11 and 17, three deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) occurred in Estonia increasing the total number of people who have died to 64. All of the people who died were women and were being treated in Kuressaare Hospital on the island of Saaremaa. Their ages were 79, 85 and 88.

So far, 35 women and 29 men have died due to COVID-19 in Estonia.

Deaths have occurred mostly in the 80-89 age group, and, in total, most of the people have died have been 70 or older.

By county: Three deaths have been added to Saare County, taking the total to 30.

Coronavirus in Estonia: Highlights May 11 - 17

Note to readers

This is the first time any of us at ERR News have covered a crisis of this scale before. It's a learning curve for all of us. If we've made any mistakes let us know. Feedback is welcome, as are suggestions for data we can show or stories we can tell. We're already trying to put together more specific data for deaths. Email: helen.wright@err.ee

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!