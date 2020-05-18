ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Prime minister addresses nation as coronavirus emergency situation expires ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas in his ETV address Sunday night.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas in his ETV address Sunday night. Source: ERR
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) addressed the nation on ETV Sunday night as the emergency situation (eriolukord) declared on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic drew to a close.

"We must remain vigilant, in order to avoid a new wave of the virus to emerge, which would inevitably lead to new worries and fresh restrictions," he said, during the four-minute address.

Ratas said that Estonia and the world needs to learn to live with the coronavirus as a daily fact of life, at least until a vaccine or other cure is found.

This means that following the now-familiar practices of the 2+2 rule, regular handwashing and use of disinfectant and masks, and self-quarantining when exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or cohabiting with someone who does, or returning from a high-risk country.

The emergency situation has been replaced by a legally-defined emergency ("hädaolukord"), under which many of the above restrictions remain, even as pre-pandemic activities, such as the use of sports facilities and gyms, and the reopening of the border with Latvia, start to partly open up agin.

Readers with Estonian can check out the prime minister's address here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratascoronavirus effects on economycoronavirus emergency meaasurescoronavirus cases in estoniacoronavirus exit strategyemergency situation end
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
radio tallinn

Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:25

Estonian NT first-choice goalkeeper unexpectedly retires from pro football

14:58

Registered unemployment tops 50,000

14:34

President of Latvia: Baltic states united by discipline of the people

14:16

Viru Keemia Grupp has laid off 35 people in May

13:51

Estonia: Income tax returns can be submitted to MTA until end of June

13:43

Eight of 10 COVID-19 cases found in past 24 hours from Lihula care home

13:33

First Burger King restaurants in Estonia to open on May 20

13:16

Restrictions on flights between Estonia and Denmark lifted

12:42

Major T1 shopping mall creditor rejects restructuring plan

12:36

One COVID-19-related death, 10 new cases

12:14

Kaja Kallas: Prime Minister's talk of second wave of little practical use

11:17

Health Board: Crucial to keep up coronavirus best practices

10:53

Sick leave certificates during emergency situation double on year

10:26

End of emergency situation also brings changes in health care

09:57

Prime Minister: Estonia must be ready for coronavirus second wave

09:36

Health Board chief: For us, emergency continues at least to June

08:58

Prime minister addresses nation as coronavirus emergency situation expires

08:28

Estonia bans flights to seven coronavirus 'high-risk' European nations

17.05

CEO of airBaltic: Estonian government failed to even answer our letter

17.05

"Olukorrast riigis": How will hiring high-paid executives help border guard

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: