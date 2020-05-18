Prime minister addresses nation as coronavirus emergency situation expires

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) addressed the nation on ETV Sunday night as the emergency situation (eriolukord) declared on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic drew to a close.

"We must remain vigilant, in order to avoid a new wave of the virus to emerge, which would inevitably lead to new worries and fresh restrictions," he said, during the four-minute address.

Ratas said that Estonia and the world needs to learn to live with the coronavirus as a daily fact of life, at least until a vaccine or other cure is found.

This means that following the now-familiar practices of the 2+2 rule, regular handwashing and use of disinfectant and masks, and self-quarantining when exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or cohabiting with someone who does, or returning from a high-risk country.

The emergency situation has been replaced by a legally-defined emergency ("hädaolukord"), under which many of the above restrictions remain, even as pre-pandemic activities, such as the use of sports facilities and gyms, and the reopening of the border with Latvia, start to partly open up agin.

Readers with Estonian can check out the prime minister's address here.