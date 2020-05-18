ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Prime Minister: Estonia must be ready for coronavirus second wave ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The emergency situation in Estonia ended on May 18 as the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been confirmed to be in decline both by the govenrment's COVID-19 scientific council and the Estonian Health Board, the latter of which took the reins from the head of the emergency situation, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), on Monday.

Ratas was the head of the emergency situation (eriolukord), the Health Board will be in charge of the following emergency (hädaolukord).

"We have to be ready fo a second wave. There's no room for emotions. Estonia must be ready for a second wave, we have to take it into consideration. Readiness encompasses different areas of life, different subjects and we are preparing for it," the Prime Minister said to ERR's Toomas Sildam on Sunday.

"The people of Estonia have done a very good job. That we have made it this far and can say that May 17, 2020 is the last day of the emergency situation - hopefully for as long as possible - is a sign of how people have complied with certain rules and measures, they have assumed personal responsibility. It also proves that our frontline workers have endured."

"I very much hope that we can return to normality step-by-step, even though some rules remain. But the fact that people are tired, that they want to enjoy spring and approaching summer, is understandable. At the same time, we know that this virus has not disappeared," the Prime Minister added.

Ratas said that Estonia has asked Finland to join the so-called Baltic Schengen zone to ensure free movement between the neighbouring countries. "This has been our position at all times - to look this [Baltic-Finnish -ed.] area as a whole if the epidemiological situation improves. Estonia has shown great initiative while interacting with other countries. The opening of the Baltic borders from Friday proves that the states trust each other and as we could on Thursday ease many restrictions regarding transport between Estonia and Finland, it also suggests we have a cordial relationship," the Prime Minister said.

Ratas added that the government has currently decided to bar entry for all people except citizens of Baltic states, work commuters between Estonia and Finland, transporters of goods and diplomats, who are able to move freely.

"For me and I believe, for the whole government, the priority has been the life and health of people. Of course we have always looked at economic recovery and the relaunching of airlines is one of the triggers for economic restart. True, we can do this only when we see that the infection rate or the number of infected people is declining in these other countries," Ratas said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

jüri ratashealth boardemergency situationcoronavirus emergency situationemergency
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
radio tallinn

Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:25

Estonian NT first-choice goalkeeper unexpectedly retires from pro football

14:58

Registered unemployment tops 50,000

14:34

President of Latvia: Baltic states united by discipline of the people

14:16

Viru Keemia Grupp has laid off 35 people in May

13:51

Estonia: Income tax returns can be submitted to MTA until end of June

13:43

Eight of 10 COVID-19 cases found in past 24 hours from Lihula care home

13:33

First Burger King restaurants in Estonia to open on May 20

13:16

Restrictions on flights between Estonia and Denmark lifted

12:42

Major T1 shopping mall creditor rejects restructuring plan

12:36

One COVID-19-related death, 10 new cases

12:14

Kaja Kallas: Prime Minister's talk of second wave of little practical use

11:17

Health Board: Crucial to keep up coronavirus best practices

10:53

Sick leave certificates during emergency situation double on year

10:26

End of emergency situation also brings changes in health care

09:57

Prime Minister: Estonia must be ready for coronavirus second wave

09:36

Health Board chief: For us, emergency continues at least to June

08:58

Prime minister addresses nation as coronavirus emergency situation expires

08:28

Estonia bans flights to seven coronavirus 'high-risk' European nations

17.05

CEO of airBaltic: Estonian government failed to even answer our letter

17.05

"Olukorrast riigis": How will hiring high-paid executives help border guard

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: