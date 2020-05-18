Kaja Kallas: Prime Minister's talk of second wave of little practical use

The last few weeks of the emergency situation were characterized by political discouragement, conflicting messages and completely incidental approach to easing of restrictions, chairman of the opposition Reform Party Kaja Kallas says.

"During the first weeks of the crisis, the government took necessary steps in order to stop spreading the virus. After that, the situation started to change. As time passed, the less the emergency situation was connected to protecting public health and the more it became a political competition," Kallas wrote in Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian).

"Halting payments into the second pension pillar, deterring additional workforce in agriculture and lowering excise duty on fuel were not connected to stopping the virus," she added.

"The last weeks of the emergency situation are characterised by political discouragement, conflicting messages and completely incidental approach to easing of restrictions. It is obvious that at one point, the government members ran out of ideas. Political competition and the partisan fear of losing face paralyzed its activities," Kallas said.

"The Prime Minister's concerned recognising that the second wave of the virus will come, is of little practical use. People and economic operators cannot plan their lives knowing that all might have to be halted in autumn again. In future, we need to stop the virus as soon as possible, keep society open as much as possible, guarantee routine treatment service and find the societal balance while living with the virus," the Reform Party chairman said.

--

