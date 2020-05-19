Health Board monitoring attendees of two parties held this month

The Health Board is monitoring attendees of two separate private parties this month as people who have possibly come in contact with the novel coronavirus.

"COVID-19 is an infectious disease which spreads first and foremost via close contacts," said Mihkel Näks, an adviser at the Health Board's Northern Regional Department according to whom the agency is currently aware of two parties held in May which were attended by people infected with the coronavirus.

Both parties were attended by nearly two dozen people, all of whom are now being monitored as having come in possible contact with the virus.

According to Näks, it's worth bearing in mind that the coronavirus outbreak in Võru County was caused by a birthday party.

"The emergency situation has legally ended, but the risk of infection by the virus remains; take that into account," he said.

A total of 70,000 initial coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia, 1,784 or 2.5 percent of which have been positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The virus has claimed 64 lives.

The Health Board is reminding the public that despite the conclusion of the emergency situation, in order to avoid spreading the coronavirus, people must continue washing their hands, stay home when sick as well as keep a distance from other people when out.

-

