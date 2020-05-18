Sick leave certificates during emergency situation double on year

According to the data from the Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa), from the middle of March until the middle of May in 2019, 48,000 sick leave certificates were taken. This year, the number is 100,000. The growth is thus over 50,000 certificates, ETV show "Ak.Nädal" reported Sunday.

Out of all certificates, 25,000 were opened via the patient portal. These included carer´s leave certificates.

About 2,000 of the certificates were canceled due to different reasons. Diagnoses showed effect from the coronavirus.

A year ago, the majority, 12,000 certificates, were taken because of musculoskeletal disorders. Second in the ranking with 8,000 cases were respiratory diseases.

This year, the ranking has changed. Most certificates have been taken due to respiratory diseases (28,000, which is 20,000 more than last year). The number of musculoskeletal disorders also increased, followed by infectious and parasitic diseases (13,000 cases).

One of the reasons for the growth in sick-leave certificates has been that factors influencing the state of health have been indicated more. There are 4,000 in this category, with the figure including those who may have been exposed to people infected with the coronavirus.

