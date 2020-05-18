One COVID-19-related death, 10 new cases ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
A 79-year-old woman passed away overnight in Kuressaare Hospital on Saaremaa, from causes related to the coronavirus. A further 10 new COVID-19 cases were identified over the same period, most of them in western Estonia, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports.
Coronavirus facts as of May 17 (Source: Health Board):
- 43 people require hospitalization as of Saturday morning.
- 4 of those hospitalized are currently on ventilators.
- One coronavirus-related death were reported overnight, bringing the total of deaths related to the virus in Estonia to 64.
- 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
- Of the new cases, 3 were in Lääne County, 2 were in Harju County (one of these in Tallinn), 2 were Pärnu County and one was on Saaremaa, with county of residence unknown in two other cases.
- Over 70,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with 2.5 percent (1,784) testing positive during that time.
- 290 people with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital to date. 301 hospital cases have been closed.
- 1,443 people have been reported recovered from coronavirus, with 938 of these having their cases terminated, i.e. officially declared healthy. In the case of 506 people, over 28 days have passed since their positive test results and the individual is not hospitalized and is waiting for official recovery confirmation.
- There are an estimated 81 active cases of coronavirus in Estonia at present.
- 671 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with 1.5 percent (10 cases) testing positive.
To view more coronavirus data in English, Russian or Estonian visit koroonakaart.ee
--
Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!
Editor: Andrew Whyte
Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.