Health Board: Eight new coronavirus cases found in Estonia overnight

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 1,258 tests were analyzed in Estonia with eight, or 0.6 percent, returning a positive result.

Based on data from the population register, five positive test results were recorded in Harju County (four in Tallinn) and a single case each of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Ida-Viru, Pärnu, and Lääne counties. One positive test from May 17 has been moved to the statistic of May 18, which is why the amount of yesterday's positive cases has decreased from ten to nine.

As of Tuesday morning, 44 people in Estonia are being treated in hospital and three patients are using ventilators. To date, 298 people have been discharged from hospital, 309 hospital cases have been closed.

1,458 people have been reported recovered from coronavirus, with 938 of these having their cases terminated, i.e. officially declared healthy. In the case of 520 people, over 28 days have passed since their positive test results and the individual is not hospitalized and is waiting for official recovery confirmation.

The day brought no new casualties, with the death toll remaining at 64.

Over 71,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with 2.5 percent (1,791) testing positive during that time.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!