Four people test positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The last 24 hours brought four new COVID-19 cases, 43 people are treated in hospitals, four of whom are on assisted breathing. No new deaths occurred.

Over the past 24 hours, 681 initial tests of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were administered, four or 0.6 percent of which proved positive, the Health Board said Sunday.

Based on data from the population register, a single case each of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Harju, Saare, Tartu and Lääne counties.

As of Sunday, May 17, 43 people need to be treated in hospital due to the coronavirus, four of whom remain on assisted breathing. A total of 289 people have been discharged from hospitals and 300 cases of the virus closed.

As of Sunday, 1,442 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Estonia. The cases of 938 people (65 percent) have been closed, while 504 people (35 percent) have gone over 28 days without testing positive and are not being treated in hospital.

The day brought no new casualties, with the death toll remaining at 63.

Estonia has administered over 69,000 initial tests, 1,774 or 2.6 percent of which have been positive. More accurate coronavirus testing statistics is available here.

Over 4.4 million people have caught the SARS-CoV-2 virus globally and the disease has claimed over 300,000 lives.

The Health Board would like to remind people that they need to remain wary of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases after the emergency situation in Estonia ends. It is important to maintain hand hygiene, social distancing and to stay home when sick. In addition to spreading the virus, people who go to work, school or simply outside while ill risk complications. People are urged to stay home and call their family doctor upon exhibiting symptoms.

