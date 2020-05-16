Four new coronavirus cases found in Estonia overnight ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Four new cases of COVID-19 were found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. Two of these were in Tallinn, one in Tartu and one in Tartu County, outside of the city.
Coronavirus facts as of May 16 (Source: Health Board):
- 41 people require hospitalization as of Saturday morning.
- 5 of those hospitalized are currently on ventilators.
- No coronavirus-related deaths were reported overnight. A total of 63 people have died of causes related to the virus to date.
- 4 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
- Of the new cases, 2 were in Harju County (both in Tallinn), and 2 were Tartu County (one in Tartu city), with residences reported according to population registry data.
- Nearly 69,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with 2.6 percent (1,770) testing positive during that time.
- 289 people with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital to date. 300 hospital cases have been closed.
- 1,437 people have been reported recovered from coronavirus, with 934 (65 percent) of these having their cases terminated, i.e. officially declared healthy. In the case of 503 people (35 percent of those reported recovered), over 28 days have passed since their positive test results and the individual is not hospitalized and is waiting for official recovery confirmation.
- There are an estimated 71 active cases of coronavirus in Estonia at present.
- 752 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with 0.5 percent (4 cases) testing positive.
More detailed information is here.
--
Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!
Editor: Andrew Whyte
Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.