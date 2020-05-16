ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Four new coronavirus cases found in Estonia overnight ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
COVID-19 testing in the lab.
COVID-19 testing in the lab. Source: Ser Amantio di Nicolao/Wikimedia Commons
News

Four new cases of COVID-19 were found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. Two of these were in Tallinn, one in Tartu and one in Tartu County, outside of the city.

Coronavirus facts as of May 16 (Source: Health Board):

  • 41 people require hospitalization as of Saturday morning.
  • of those hospitalized are currently on ventilators.
  • No coronavirus-related deaths were reported overnight. A total of 63 people have died of causes related to the virus to date.
  • 4 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
  • Of the new cases, 2 were in Harju County (both in Tallinn), and 2 were Tartu County (one in Tartu city), with residences reported according to population registry data.
  • Nearly 69,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with 2.6 percent (1,770) testing positive during that time.
  • 289 people with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital to date. 300 hospital cases have been closed.
  • 1,437 people have been reported recovered from coronavirus, with 934 (65 percent) of these having their cases terminated, i.e. officially declared healthy. In the case of 503 people (35 percent of those reported recovered), over 28 days have passed since their positive test results and the individual is not hospitalized and is waiting for official recovery confirmation.
  • There are an estimated 71 active cases of coronavirus in Estonia at present.
  • 752 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with 0.5 percent (cases) testing positive.

More detailed information is here.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

health boardcoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus cases in estoniacoronavirus emergency measurescoronavirus cases
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
radio tallinn

Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:38

Social affairs minister: Not out of the coronavirus woods yet

11:23

Four new coronavirus cases found in Estonia overnight

11:21

Marriages and divorces in Tallinn not completely halted during pandemic

10:16

Finnish foreign minister: Not ready to reopen border with Estonia fully yet

09:27

Prime Minister: Emergency situation coming to an end

08:46

Aleksei Turovski: Bears spotted in Tallinn emboldened by lack of people

15.05

Kredex agrees to grant €100 million loan to Tallink

15.05

Reinsalu discusses security and UNSC with Foreign Minister of China

15.05

Virtual Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival received 10,000 visits

15.05

Defense chief: We are ready to resume full commitment to missions

15.05

Mölder: We will definitely not change the Emergency Act before autumn

15.05

Central Tallinn, Interior Ministry to support integration of new immigrants

15.05

Road Administration to handle queues by shortening driving tests

15.05

Minister: AirBaltic Minsk connection to be discontinued temporarily

15.05

Baltic countries formally lift travel restrictions

15.05

Port of Tallinn revenue and profit decreased due to coronavirus outbreak

15.05

Swedbank: Unemployment could reach 15 percent by autumn

15.05

Tartu discusses plans for new river cafes and recreational areas

15.05

WHO looking to implement backbone of Estonia's e-state

15.05

Government publishes schedule for relaxing restrictions

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: