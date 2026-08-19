Bears entering yards in Ida‑Viru County tranquilized and returned to forest

Two young bears were captured with a tranquilizer rifle in Ida‑Viru County after once again entering people's yards. The bears, which the Environmental Board had earlier moved from Tartu County to Ida‑Viru County in hopes they would stop disturbing residents, were returned to the forest.

On Tuesday evening, two young bears were tranquilized in Kuningaküla, Alutaguse municipality. They had already been chased away from yards and taken back to the forest several times.

The bears, born earlier this year, have repeatedly found their way back into populated areas despite being taken to the forest, which the Environmental Board said shows an unfortunately established unnatural behavior pattern. The agency added that people feeding wild animals likely caused the loss of their natural fear of humans.

Previously seen in Tartu County

Tanel Türna, head of the Environmental Board's hunting and aquatic life department, said the bears first entered a populated area in late July in Tartu County.

"We have taken these bear cubs back to the forest four times together with the Rescue Board. Two of them were moved from Tartu County all the way to Ida‑Viru County, hoping the large forests there would offer a suitable habitat and food supply — yet they still returned to Kuningaküla yesterday," Türna said.

The litter originally had four cubs, but only two now remain near people looking for food.

"All four received ear tags during the first captures, so we know they are the same young animals. The bears in Kuningaküla ran into a sawmill warehouse, locals closed the door, and with help from a veterinarian we were able to tranquilize the 25‑kilogram animals in the confined space and take them back to the forest," Türna said.

On August 7, the Environmental Board issued special permits to hunt the two young bears because they kept returning to people's yards despite repeated attempts to chase them away.

But the Estonian Hunters' Society told Maaleht (link in Estonian) afterward that they do not intend to use the hunting permit. "Our ethical views do not align with this order. We have decided not to hunt these bear cubs, and this is the general decision of Estonian hunting," a representative said.

More dangerous as they grow

The bears' behavior indicates they have been fed by people, causing them to lose their natural fear of humans, the Environmental Board said.

Türna said bears at this age should avoid people and search for food independently in nature, not repeatedly return to populated areas.

"We ask people not to feed wild animals. It disrupts their natural behavior and their ability to survive on their own. You must consider that bears small today will be large next year, and if they seek human proximity, they can pose a very serious danger."

The Environmental Board asks people to report sightings of bears or other large predators in populated areas to the State Information phone line at 1247. They will provide initial guidance and, if needed, forward the report to the Environmental Board. If an animal poses an immediate threat to people or traffic, call the emergency number 112.

The Climate Ministry changed hunting rules in April, and starting this year bears may be hunted only with a special permit from the Environmental Board. The agency has issued 13 special permits nationwide. As of August 19, two bears have been hunted under these permits — one in Harju County and one in Põlva County.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!