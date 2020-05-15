ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Baltic countries formally lift travel restrictions ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
BNS, ERR News
Baltic foreign ministers in Riga signing a memorandum of understanding after reinstating freedom of movement.
Baltic foreign ministers in Riga signing a memorandum of understanding after reinstating freedom of movement. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
news

The ministers of foreign affairs of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday after the Baltic States agreed to lift travel restrictions and ensure free movement of the residents of the Baltic States by land, sea or air.

The signing took place in Riga, Latvia on Friday morning after restrictions were lifted for the six million residents of the Baltic states at midnight.

Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevicius said: "All the Baltic countries have taken active steps to combat the virus. Progress in slowing the spread of the disease has allowed all three countries to phase out restrictions and, at the same time, to take important decisions to allow people to travel again without restrictions.

He added: "This is very important for the economies, tourism and people-to-people contacts."

Starting Friday, Baltic citizens and residents can move freely between the three countries, provided that they have not traveled outside the region for the last 14 days. They will not be required to self-isolate, but identity document checks remain in place. 

Baltic citizens returning from countries outside the region will still be required to self-isolate for two weeks. They will be able to do so in their home countries. 

Since Monday, Lithuanian and Polish citizens have been able to travel freely between the two neighboring countries for business, studies or work. Estonia is hopeful that Finland will also be able to join the "Baltic Bubble" in the future, foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Thursday.

The three foreign ministers issued a joint statement emphasizing that "unity and cooperation remains essential".

"Cooperation and exchange of information with our regional, like-minded friends in the Nordic-Baltic format has been close and effective from the very start of this crisis," the ministers said.

"The EU level cooperation, very positively illustrated by joint action in organizing EU citizens' repatriation flights from all over the world to home countries, needs to be continued in a united and efficient way in different strands of work [...]."

Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevicius posted a picture of the signing on his Twitter page.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted the three countries have always had close relations.

Read the joint statement in full here.

Read the memorandum of understanding here.

'Travel bubble' rules

You can cross the border if:

  • You have not travelled outside the Baltic States for the last 14 days.
  • If you are not in self-isolation due to having tested positive for COVID-19 or having been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Have no symptoms of a respiratory infection.  

Baltic prime ministers: First coronavirus wave is under control

The Baltic prime ministers say their countries have successfully taken the first coronavirus wave under control, which allowed them to lift the travel restrictions for Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian residents to travel to other Baltic states as of Friday.

Prime Minister Juri Ratas said that since the spread of the coronavirus has been contained, "we can take another step towards our normal life".

Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said in a video recording released on Friday: "We can be glad that we, the three Baltic states, have successfully taken the first COVID-19 virus wave under control and are the first in the European Union to open our borders to each others' citizens. But we remain cautious and responsible and are protecting the Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian space. Let's be safe together."

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said: "It is a very important day as we, the three Baltic states, have returned to the common space by re-introducing free movement of people within the three Baltic states."

He added: "It has happened thanks to great cooperation of our people and government."

The three prime ministers released a joint video on Facebook, each speaking in their own language.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

lithuaniabaltic stateslatviaurmas reinsalucoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
radio tallinn

Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:11

Kredex agrees to grant €100 million loan to Tallink

18:50

Reinsalu discusses security and UNSC with Foreign Minister of China

18:32

Virtual Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival received 10,000 visits

18:15

Defense chief: We are ready to resume full commitment to missions

17:52

Mölder: We will definitely not change the Emergency Act before autumn

17:35

Central Tallinn, Interior Ministry to support integration of new immigrants

17:07

Road Administration to handle queues by shortening driving tests

16:32

Minister: AirBaltic Minsk connection to be discontinued temporarily

16:10

Baltic countries formally lift travel restrictions

15:42

Port of Tallinn revenue and profit decreased due to coronavirus outbreak

15:31

Swedbank: Unemployment could reach 15 percent by autumn

15:06

Tartu discusses plans for new river cafes and recreational areas

14:47

WHO looking to implement backbone of Estonia's e-state

14:14

Government publishes schedule for relaxing restrictions

13:53

President issues statement expressing controversial emergency law fears

13:31

Ratas lifts coronavirus restrictions from University of Tartu dormitory

12:53

5G frequency competition postponed due to emergency situation

12:27

Tartu and Norway researchers identified potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2

11:49

Friday sees traditional Tallinn Day ceremony, coronavirus-style

11:42

Statistics: Museum attendance continues to increase

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: