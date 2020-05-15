Health Board: Eight new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, deaths rise to 63

An 88-year-old woman died and eight new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Friday.

The woman died at Kuressaare Hospital in Saaremaa on Thursday night. The total number of deaths due to coronavirus is now 63.

Over the cause of the last day, 975 tests were analyzed across the country with eight, or 0.8 percent, reporting a positive result.

Four positive test results were recorded in residents of Harju County and two cases each in residents of Tartu and Pärnu counties.

As of Friday morning, 42 people in Estonia are being treated in hospital, five of whom are using ventilators. To date, 287 people have been discharged from hospital, and 297 cases have been closed.

So far, 1,375 people have recovered.

More than 68,097 tests have been carried out in Estonia, of which 1,766 or 2.6 percent have been positive.

More data can be viewed in English, Russian and Estonian at https://koroonakaart.ee.

