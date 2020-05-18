ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Eight of 10 COVID-19 cases found in past 24 hours from Lihula care home ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
The Lihula care home, which has seen 8 new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours.
The Lihula care home, which has seen 8 new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours. Source: Google street view
News

Of the 10 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Health Board (Terviseamet) in the past 24 hours, eight were in a care home in Lihula in western Estonia, bringing the total of people there who have contracted the virus to 14. The head of the care home was diagnosed the week before last.

"A total of 13 residents and one employee have been infected at this care home. Four people have been taken to Pärnu Hospital," Eike Kingsepp, the Health Board's media adviser, told ERR Monday.

Kingsepp noted that as the residents of the sick care home are listed in the population register in different parts of Estonia, they have been divided between different regions of Estonia in the general statistics.

Testing was performed at the home, the Lihula Südamekodu, after the head of the care home had given a positive result on Saturday, May 9.

It is not known where the nursing home manager may have picked up the virus, though she told regional daily Lääne Elu that on April 29 she had been to a medical institution in Tallinn which had recorded a case.

While care home residents are not permitted to leave the premises of their confinement until the emergency situation expires, likely on Sunday at midnight, and relatives are forbidden to visit, several such facilities have seen COVID-19 outbreaks during the current pandemic, including in Pärnu, Narva and on Saaremaa.

Of six people who have died from causes related to COVID-19 at the West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTKH), three of them are thought to have picked it up in the hospital itself.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

coronaviruscovid-19coronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus cases in estoniacoronavirus exit strategycoronavirus cases in tallinnlihula care homecoronavirus cases in care homes
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
radio tallinn

Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:25

Estonian NT first-choice goalkeeper unexpectedly retires from pro football

14:58

Registered unemployment tops 50,000

14:34

President of Latvia: Baltic states united by discipline of the people

14:16

Viru Keemia Grupp has laid off 35 people in May

13:51

Estonia: Income tax returns can be submitted to MTA until end of June

13:43

Eight of 10 COVID-19 cases found in past 24 hours from Lihula care home

13:33

First Burger King restaurants in Estonia to open on May 20

13:16

Restrictions on flights between Estonia and Denmark lifted

12:42

Major T1 shopping mall creditor rejects restructuring plan

12:36

One COVID-19-related death, 10 new cases

12:14

Kaja Kallas: Prime Minister's talk of second wave of little practical use

11:17

Health Board: Crucial to keep up coronavirus best practices

10:53

Sick leave certificates during emergency situation double on year

10:26

End of emergency situation also brings changes in health care

09:57

Prime Minister: Estonia must be ready for coronavirus second wave

09:36

Health Board chief: For us, emergency continues at least to June

08:58

Prime minister addresses nation as coronavirus emergency situation expires

08:28

Estonia bans flights to seven coronavirus 'high-risk' European nations

17.05

CEO of airBaltic: Estonian government failed to even answer our letter

17.05

"Olukorrast riigis": How will hiring high-paid executives help border guard

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: