Government publishes schedule for relaxing restrictions

From Monday, May 18, public meetings, using public swimming pools, gyms and sports halls for training are allowed. Sports competitions can be held, and restrictions on visiting prison inmates have ended, along with many other coronavirus restriction-lifting, which the government has summarized.

The government's plan to open swimming pools also includes pools in spa centers, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said in an interview with ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera". The spa area, referring to saunas, hot tubs etc., must not be opened.

"After the end of the emergency situation, which is on May 18, swimming pools in spas or separate buildings are allowed to open," Kiik said.

"But if we´re talking about the joint buildings, it is important to remember the 2+2 rule, and see that if we talk about groups, no more than 10 people can be together at once, at indoor training sessions for example. In implementing trust measurements, and offering disinfecting liquids, they have the right to open the swimming pool section," the minister added.

Specific schedule

Sports

From May 18, all sports teams are allowed to train in the open air. From the same day, sports competitions are allowed to be held in the open air if they don´t exceed 100 spectators.

Sports clubs, including gyms and swimming pools for indoor sports training, can be opened from May 18, provided that the organizer ensures:

◘ 2 + 2 requirement.

◘ Maximum of 50 percent occupancy indoors, but not more than 10 people per group.

◘ No more than 100 people outdoors

From 1 June, sports clubs, including gyms and indoor swimming pools, can be opened, provided that the organizer ensures:

◘ 2 + 2 requirement.

◘ Maximum of 50 percent occupancy indoors.

◘ No more than 100 people outdoors.

Public meetings

Public meetings may be held from May 18, provided that the organizer ensures:

◘ 2 + 2 requirement.

◘ Maximum of 50 percent occupancy indoors but no more than 10 people.

◘ No more than 100 people outdoors.

From June 1, public meetings can be held, provided that the organizer ensures:

◘ 2 + 2 requirement.

◘ Maximum of 50 percent occupancy indoors, and no more than 50 people.

◘ No more than 100 people outdoors.

From July 1, public meetings can be held, provided that the organizer ensures:

◘ 2 + 2 requirement.

◘ Maximum of 50 percent occupancy indoors but no more than 500 people.

◘ No more than 1000 people outdoors.

Public events

From July 1, public events including cinema seances, open-air theatre shows, concerts, and conferences are allowed, provided that the organizer ensures:

◘ 2 + 2 requirement.

◘ Maximum of 50 percent occupancy indoors but no more than 500 people.

◘ No more than 1,000 people outdoors.

Welfare and detention facilities

Prisons can be visited from May 18 provided the head of the institution ensures:

◘ Instructions for visiting have been developed in cooperation with the Health Board.

◘ The instructions are being followed and self-protective equipment is provided if needed for staff, visitors, and the inmates who are being visited.

◘ Visits are preferably carried out in outdoor environments or in special rooms.

◘ A visitor health declaration is submitted before a visit.

◘ Disinfections are performed in accordance with the visiting instructions.

From June 1, homecare facilities, shelters, and hospitals are allowed for visits provided the institution ensures:

◘ Instructions for visiting has been developed in cooperation with the Health Board.

◘ The instructions are being followed and self-protective equipment is provided if needed for staff, visitors, and the inmates who are being visited.

◘ In care home facilities, the use of self-protective equipment is mandatory for visitors.

◘ Visits are preferably carried out in outdoor environments or in special rooms.

◘ A visitor health declaration is submitted before a visit.

◘ Disinfections are performed in accordance with the visiting instructions.

Entertainment

From June 1, use of offered entertainment facilities is allowed in saunas, spas and water parks, provided the service provider ensures:

◘ Dispersing people via the reservation system and other solutionss

◘ Maximum of 50 percent occupancy indoors, but no more than 50 people

From June 1, entertainment facilities (playgrounds, games rooms, billiards, and bowling alleys, etc.) in shopping centers and elsewhere are allowed to be opened when the service provider ensures that:

◘ Maximum of 50 percent occupancy indoors but no more than 50 people.

◘ Following the Health Board´s disinfecting instructions.

Education

From May 15, contact studying is allowed in education facilities that we forced to go on distance studying in the meantime. Contact studying can be arranged individually or in groups of ten people. The 2+2 rule needs to be followed.

From June 1, education is allowed, provided the organizer ensures:

◘ 2 + 2 requirement.

◘ Maximum of 50 percent occupancy indoors.

◘ No more than 100 people outdoors.

Children camps

From June 12, children camps are allowed, provided the organizer ensures:

◘ No more than 300 people.

◘ No more than 20 people in a group.

◘ Following the Health Board´s disinfecting instructions.

Restrictions continuing to apply:

1. Sports events with spectators are not allowed.

2. Catering facilities opening time and alcohol selling remains to 10 p.m. This includes eateries inside shopping malls.

3. Casinos, adult clubs, and other entertainment venues are closed.

4. Night clubs are closed.

5. People infected with COVID-19 and their loved ones retain quarantine responsibility.

6. People diagnosed with COVID-19 in care homes are prohibited from coming into contact with people other than care workers and medical staff.

7. There are currently no cruises on the Tallinn-Stockholm route.

8. Restrictions on crossing the state border remain in force (except in the case of Latvia and Lithuania-the so-called "Baltic Bubble", and Finland).

9. People who have crossed the Estonian state border to enter the country are obliged to be in quarantine for 14 days (again with the exceptions concerning Latvia, Finland and Lithuania).

10. The 2+2 rule in public.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!