Tallink: It is not yet known when ferry services to Stockholm will resume

Ferry tickets to Sweden can be bought on Tallink's website from June 1, but departure dates may still change.

Katri Link, Tallink's communications manager, told ERR ticket sales on the Tallinn-Stockholm route are open, but it is not known when ship traffic can fully recover. The plan to reopen the route on June 1 was based on the emergency situation ending on May 1.

"It was originally a plan according to the initial end dates of the crisis, but the situation has changed and we make decisions on an ongoing basis," Link said.

Link said the exact dates depend on the decisions of the authorities.

She added currently cargo is being transported to and from Sweden through the port at Paldiski, where passengers with cars can also board the ship.

The emergency situation will end on Sunday.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!