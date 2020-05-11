Tallink adding extra departures to Tallinn-Helsinki route

Due to increased demand and the company's commitment to ensure maximum safety and adherence to distance requirements on board, Tallink Grupp announced on Monday that it is adding further departures to the MS Star on its Tallinn-Helsinki route from this Thursday, May 14.

For the remainder of the month of May, the MS Star will operate according to the following schedule only, according to a company press release:

Thursday, May 14 : Helsinki-Tallinn at 7:30 p.m.

: Helsinki-Tallinn at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15 : Tallinn-Helsinki at 10:30 a.m., Helsinki-Tallinn at 1:30 p.m., Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m., Helsinki-Tallinn at 7:30 p.m.

: Tallinn-Helsinki at 10:30 a.m., Helsinki-Tallinn at 1:30 p.m., Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m., Helsinki-Tallinn at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17 : Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m.

: Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 : Helsinki-Tallinn at 1:30 p.m., Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m., Helsinki-Tallinn at 7:30 p.m.

: Helsinki-Tallinn at 1:30 p.m., Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m., Helsinki-Tallinn at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 24 : Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m.

: Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28 : Helsinki-Tallinn at 7:30 p.m.

: Helsinki-Tallinn at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 29 : Tallinn-Helsinki at 10:30 a.m., Helsinki-Tallinn at 1:30 p.m., Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m., Helsinki-Tallinn at 7:30 p.m.

: Tallinn-Helsinki at 10:30 a.m., Helsinki-Tallinn at 1:30 p.m., Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m., Helsinki-Tallinn at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31: Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m.

Departures for the MS Star will follow the same pattern through June 14 inclusive as well.

The MS Megastar will continue to operate on the Tallinn-Helsinki route according to its normal schedule.

"Since the announcement by the Finnish government last week that commuter travel as well as travel for unavoidable reasons will be permitted between Estonia and Finland again, demand for tickets has increased significantly," Tallink Grupp CEO Paavo Nõgene said. "Thus, to ensure that we are able to maintain the necessary distance between all passengers onboard to prevent the possible spread of the virus, we consider it necessary to add more departures to this vital route between our two countries."

According to the CEO, the company is taking significant steps and implementing a host of measures to enhance everyone's safety onboard its vessels, but is also encouraging its passengers to ensure they follow the rules and adhere to staff guidance both in passenger terminals and onboard its vessels.

The company is also advising passengers allow for more time to embark and disembark, and thanks its passengers for their cooperation and understanding.

