ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallink adding extra departures to Tallinn-Helsinki route ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Tallink's MS Star.
Tallink's MS Star. Source: Tallink Grupp
News

Due to increased demand and the company's commitment to ensure maximum safety and adherence to distance requirements on board, Tallink Grupp announced on Monday that it is adding further departures to the MS Star on its Tallinn-Helsinki route from this Thursday, May 14.

For the remainder of the month of May, the MS Star will operate according to the following schedule only, according to a company press release:

  • Thursday, May 14: Helsinki-Tallinn at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, May 15: Tallinn-Helsinki at 10:30 a.m., Helsinki-Tallinn at 1:30 p.m., Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m., Helsinki-Tallinn at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 17: Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 20: Helsinki-Tallinn at 1:30 p.m., Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m., Helsinki-Tallinn at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 24: Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 28: Helsinki-Tallinn at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, May 29: Tallinn-Helsinki at 10:30 a.m., Helsinki-Tallinn at 1:30 p.m., Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m., Helsinki-Tallinn at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 31: Tallinn-Helsinki at 4:30 p.m.

Departures for the MS Star will follow the same pattern through June 14 inclusive as well.

The MS Megastar will continue to operate on the Tallinn-Helsinki route according to its normal schedule.

"Since the announcement by the Finnish government last week that commuter travel as well as travel for unavoidable reasons will be permitted between Estonia and Finland again, demand for tickets has increased significantly," Tallink Grupp CEO Paavo Nõgene said. "Thus, to ensure that we are able to maintain the necessary distance between all passengers onboard to prevent the possible spread of the virus, we consider it necessary to add more departures to this vital route between our two countries."

According to the CEO, the company is taking significant steps and implementing a host of measures to enhance everyone's safety onboard its vessels, but is also encouraging its passengers to ensure they follow the rules and adhere to staff guidance both in passenger terminals and onboard its vessels.

The company is also advising passengers allow for more time to embark and disembark, and thanks its passengers for their cooperation and understanding.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

transportferriestallinktravel
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:35

Kredex supervisory board to decide on Tallink's loan on Friday

19:05

Kuressaare Hospital Patients' Council expresses support for medical chief

18:53

Tallink adding extra departures to Tallinn-Helsinki route

18:31

Omniva looking into USPS not sending parcels to Estonia

18:04

Helir-Valdor Seeder: Could Europe Day reach the Urals one day?

17:45

Institute to start analysis of safety area for potential nuclear plant

17:29

Number of people seeking help with drug addiction surges during crisis

17:12

Mobile game aimed at supporting mental health helping kids in quarantine

17:09

Tallinn Airport trying to restore 10 routes to 'important' destinations

16:56

Former IT minister gives up state damages court claim, seeks compromise

16:32

Ministry lifts restrictions on prescription, over-the-counter drugs

16:14

Public Midsummer events canceled this year

15:55

More than 2,000 people registered as unemployed last week

15:35

Kiik: State could extend payment of crisis aid until July at most

15:11

Carri Ginter and Kaspar Endrikson: Goodbye dividends and executive bonuses!

14:40

Party financing watchdog still demanding Greens return forbidden donation

14:11

Seed library opens in Tallinn

13:42

Opinion: Estonia leaves digital mark on UN

13:11

Drive-in movie screenings, concerts permitted from Friday

12:42

Coronavirus antibodies study to start in Saare County and Õismäe

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: