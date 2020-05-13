Finnair to make passenger masks mandatory on flights

Finnish flag carrier airline Finnair plans on announcing new safety guidelines which include the requirement for passengers to wear masks on board their flights.

According to the information of Finnish paper Helsingin Sanomat (link in Finnish), Finnair is operating on the assumption that clients will have to pay for masks themselves. Free masks will likely be distributed as well, but the company cannot guarantee their availability.

The paper cited that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has also recommended wearing masks on flights.

Finnair introduces new measures on board and at the airport - https://t.co/69Vrmcpjxz - Finnair has already earlier this spring implemented several changes to protect the health of customers and employees pic.twitter.com/N4s3zP6peg — Airline Routes & Ground Services (@ARGS_EVA) May 12, 2020

Finnish airport operator Finavia has announced that it is expanding its recommendation to wear a mask to all customer service personnel not otherwise protected at work via other technical measures.

Finavia is also strongly encouraging all travelers to wear masks at its airports as well.

Finavia manages a total of 21 airports in Finland, including Helsinki-Vantaa International Airport.

