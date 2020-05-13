Finns working in Estonia will not have to quarantine after crossing border

The government at an online session on Wednesday agreed Finns or someone with a residence permit living in Finland who is not ill can cross the border to Estonia and skip quarantine.

Finns or someone with Finnish residency can come to Estonia for work and study or for family reasons but not for tourism. The change will not affect the movement of Estonian citizens and residents

The government on May 8 decided the restrictions for border crossings between Estonia and Finland will be eased as of Thursday, May 14. The current restrictions required people coming from Finland to Estonia to remain in self-isolation for 14 days after crossing the border.

People who lived in Estonia but worked in Finland could only travel to Estonia once a week without having to observe the 14-day self-isolation requirement, but as of Thursday, they can travel between Estonia and Finland more frequently.

In addition to people working in Finland, the requirement for self-isolation after the border crossing will be lifted for people who come from Finland to Estonia to work or to study.

People coming to Estonia for urgent family reasons, such as to see a close relative, or for a wedding or a funeral, will not have to observe the self-isolation requirement.

Although the self-isolation requirement will be lifted, it is recommended that people arriving to Estonia avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily for a two-week period, except for travelling between work and home, or for some other essential purpose.

Additional requirements are applied on ships and ports - voluntary testing will be carried out for coronavirus causing COVID-19 on board of ships travelling between Finland and Estonia. Random border checks to identify the persons crossing the border and the purpose of their journey will also be carried out. The aim of these measures is to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus to Estonia.

