ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Finns working in Estonia will not have to quarantine after crossing border ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Vehicles at the Port of Tallinn.
Vehicles at the Port of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The government at an online session on Wednesday agreed Finns or someone with a residence permit living in Finland who is not ill can cross the border to Estonia and skip quarantine.

Finns or someone with Finnish residency can come to Estonia for work and study or for family reasons but not for tourism. The change will not affect the movement of Estonian citizens and residents

The government on May 8 decided the restrictions for border crossings between Estonia and Finland will be eased as of Thursday, May 14. The current restrictions required people coming from Finland to Estonia to remain in self-isolation for 14 days after crossing the border.

People who lived in Estonia but worked in Finland could only travel to Estonia once a week without having to observe the 14-day self-isolation requirement, but as of Thursday, they can travel between Estonia and Finland more frequently.

In addition to people working in Finland, the requirement for self-isolation after the border crossing will be lifted for people who come from Finland to Estonia to work or to study.

People coming to Estonia for urgent family reasons, such as to see a close relative, or for a wedding or a funeral, will not have to observe the self-isolation requirement.

Although the self-isolation requirement will be lifted, it is recommended that people arriving to Estonia avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily for a two-week period, except for travelling between work and home, or for some other essential purpose.

Additional requirements are applied on ships and ports - voluntary testing will be carried out for coronavirus causing COVID-19 on board of ships travelling between Finland and Estonia. Random border checks to identify the persons crossing the border and the purpose of their journey will also be carried out. The aim of these measures is to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus to Estonia.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

estoniafinlandcoronaviruscovid-19emergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13.05

Finns working in Estonia will not have to quarantine after crossing border

13.05

Premium liiga players all test negative for coronavirus

13.05

Kiviberg confirms Viljandi Folk will take place: We will comply with rules

13.05

Ratas: We want to work with WHO to digitalize exchange of health data

13.05

Merle Viirmaa: Of respect for and within journalism

13.05

East Tallinn Central Hospital to allow birth partners from May 18

13.05

Tallinn shortlisted for European Green Capital 2022 award

13.05

Students opt out of narrow mathematics state examination

13.05

Just democracy? Eight EKRE MPs throw weight in with opposition Reform Party

13.05

Lutsar: Coronavirus is a party disease

13.05

Unemployment Fund board in favor of continuing wage support in June

13.05

Head of West Tallinn hospital: Coronavirus cannot be immediately identified

13.05

Constitutional law expert: Emergency Act phrasing vague

13.05

Wholesaler Orlen reorganizes fuel selling due to bureaucracy considerations

13.05

Mayor of Tallinn questions use of 2+2 rule after restrictions are relaxed

13.05

Controversial Emergency Act passes third reading

13.05

President meets prime minister, secretary of state on emergency law fears

13.05

Government may allow children's summer camps of up to 300

13.05

Ratas believes second wave of coronavirus will come

13.05

Audit office: State expenditure deficiencies highlighted by pandemic

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: