AirBaltic will resume flights from Tallinn on May 18 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Air Baltic Airbus A220-300.
Air Baltic Airbus A220-300. Source: Kārlis Dambrāns/Creative Commons
AirBaltic will restart flights to Oslo, Copenhagen and Amsterdam from Monday, the airline said on Thursday. Flights to Vilnius will starts on May 25.

The airline will start flying after the end of the emergency situation which ends on Sunday, May 17.

Martin Gauss, Chairman of the Management Board of AirBaltic said in a press release the company will return to Tallinn with the firm aim of maintaining its position both in Estonia and in the Baltics.

The airline is ready to continue operating from Riga Airport as soon as permission is received by the relevant institutions. Due to the emergency situation being extended in Latvia until June the airline is not flying from Riga at the moment.

"Our activities post-coronavirus crisis are coordinated with the relevant regulations, and we will continue to follow specific guidelines," Gauss said.

Editor: Helen Wright

airbaltic
