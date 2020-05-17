ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

CEO of airBaltic: Estonian government failed to even answer our letter ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Ärileht.ee
CEO of airBaltic Martin Gauss.
CEO of airBaltic Martin Gauss.
News

CEO of airBaltic Martin Gauss says that while Latvia decided to boost the airline's share capital by €250 million because it believes it can restore profitability, the Estonian government has failed to even answer the company's request for aid, even though airBaltic has contributed greatly to the Estonian economy.

"AirBaltic made an operating profit of €124 million last year at a turnover of €519 million, even though accounting rules meant we had to close with a slight net loss. We are a profitable company that contributed over a billion euros to the Latvian and Baltic economies. Our shareholder has decided to place €250 million in the airline to help us recover, and while that could have been achieved with the help of a loan, the latter are expensive. The [Latvian] state made a future-oriented decision to support a profitable company that has suffered because of the virus," Gauss says in an interview to Ärileht. (Link in Estonian)

"We did not receive aid from the Estonian or Lithuanian governments, even though we have contributed toward their economies," the CEO adds.

Gauss says that airBaltic wrote to the governments of both countries to ask whether they would be willing to support the airline in principle, but reveived no reply.

He adds that airBaltic is looking to quickly restore its position as the largest airline in Estonia.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

governmentairbalticmartin gaussflights from tallinn
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
radio tallinn

Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:54

CEO of airBaltic: Estonian government failed to even answer our letter

18:20

"Olukorrast riigis": How will hiring high-paid executives help border guard

16:58

Yana Toom: Bad Huawei and good America

15:34

Blue-green water of catch basins mesmerizing hikers

14:04

Meal Bridge providing quality food to front-line workers through pandemic

12:41

Four people test positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

11:24

Self-employed persons, firm owners may get access to unemployment services

10:02

Distance learning has not caused spike in number of kids missing education

08:28

Gov. approves measures to remain in effect after emergency situation ends

16.05

Regional bus lines wind up free transport as emergency situation ends

16.05

EU ban on menthol cigarettes takes effect Wednesday

16.05

Health Board chief doctor: We need unity on continued restrictions

16.05

Justice chancellor: Fear the coronavirus rather than violating restrictions

16.05

Estonia formally notifies Council of Europe of emergency situation end

16.05

Latvian rail company restores Riga-Valga train link Saturday

16.05

Gyms in Estonia prepare for Monday reopening as emergency situation expires

16.05

Social affairs minister: Not out of the coronavirus woods yet

16.05

Four new coronavirus cases found in Estonia overnight

16.05

Marriages and divorces in Tallinn not completely halted during pandemic

16.05

Finnish foreign minister: Not ready to reopen border with Estonia fully yet

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: