ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Latvia to invest €250 million in AirBaltic following coronavirus crisis ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Air Baltic.
Air Baltic. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
News

On Thursday, the Latvian government approved the investment of €250 million in airline AirBaltic's equity aimed at helping the company cope with the economic difficulties resulting from the coronavirus crisis.

Chief Executive of AirBaltic, Martin Gauss said via in a statement (link in Estonian) with the investment, the company can start to carry out its new business plan which focuses on the restart of the company when international aviation recovers.

"This will help with the successful growth of the company when the effect of the coronavirus crisis starts to relax," he added.

According to the Latvian government's plan, AirBaltic will receive the investment in stages. Every part of the investment needs to be provided according to market rules and cannot exceed the financial loss made during the coronavirus crisis.

The European Commission also needs to approve the plan.

The Latvian government is currently the biggest investor in AirBaltic, but after the investment, the financial contribution would be 91 percent instead of the previous 80.05 percent.

On April 23, Air Baltic's supervisory board approved the new business plan submitted by the managementboard. The company will reduce the number of aircraft in the coming years, and after the crisis will only use newer Airbus aircraft.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

latviaair balticcoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:33

Defense minister: World War Two then and now, 75 years after its end

18:00

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds to start preparations for drive-in events

17:52

President: Why not lower social tax for IT companies, implement car tax

17:46

Gallery: Businessman sows grain on plot of land in Tallinn's Old Town

17:32

Guidelines for travel to Finland beginning May 14

17:05

Government allocates €14 million to support oil shale sector

16:47

EOD teams disarm 242 explosives this week

16:29

Tallink first quarter financial results negatively impacted by coronavirus

15:56

Transport had the greatest impact on the consumer price index in April

15:35

Wage compensation claims doubled to 100,000 in last five days

15:05

Kadai: No point in reopening schools at the moment

14:45

Estonian football clubs return to full contact training

14:11

Chamber of Commerce chair: State's signals to entrepreneurs too optimistic

13:55

Latvia to invest €250 million in AirBaltic following coronavirus crisis

13:30

Family group at Tallinn orphanage quarantined after positive test

13:06

Bus lines Lux Express and Go Bus resume services

12:46

Statistics: March industrial production down 8 percent on year

12:29

Estonia holds a major international discussion on WWII anniversary

12:09

New online exhibition on Red Army terror in Estonia post-WWII

11:16

Reinsalu: COVID-19 pandemic wake-up call for EU, NATO, UN

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: