LSM: Latvia extends state of emergency until June 9

Estonian and Latvian flags.
Estonian and Latvian flags. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The emergency situation in place in Latvia due to COVID-19 has been extended until June 9, but some of the strict measures in place currently will be slightly relaxed, Latvian national broadcaster LSM reported on Thursday.

Speaking via video link at the conclusion of a long meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said: "We will continue to be responsible and to think of each other," as he confirmed the new measures. 

Gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed from May 12, provided they keep at least two meters apart from each other, and indoor events will have a time limit of 3 hours. Suitable disinfectants will also need to be available for events to proceed.

Travel and tourism services will also be permitted - but only within the three Baltic states.

Other restrictions have been relaxed, which you can read about on LSM (link in English).   

Latvia has 909 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as of May 7. In total, 18 people have died and 29 are being treated in hospital. 71,069 tests have been carried out since February 29, LSM reported.

Editor: Helen Wright

latviacoronavirusemergency situation
