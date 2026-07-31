Finland to work with Estonia to stop migrants, interior minister says

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said the Finnish authorities will assist their Estonian counterparts in stopping illegal immigrants who are trying to reach the Nordics after crossing the Belarusian-Latvian border.

Over the past two weeks, over 80 migrants have been detained in Estonia, most likely after entering the European Union illegally via the Belarusian-Latvian border, as part of what authorities say is a hybrid attack orchestrated by the Minsk regime. This is a significant increase, as the total number stands at 128 detained so far this year.

The migrants have been caught in hotels, Tallinn city center, and around the port. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said they are mostly trying to reach Finland, as routes to Germany have become more difficult due to checks on the Polish borders.

Taro said the Estonian and Finnish authorities have reached an agreement that the Finns will come to help Estonia at ports and airports.

"Then we have a few more eyes and pairs of hands at transport hubs, and we free up a little resources to deal with hotels and accommodation facilities. Since people have been caught in shopping centres here, our Police and Border Guard Board personnel can deal with them more outside ports and airports as well," he told the "Uudis+" on Friday.

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

He said the Finnish forces can arrive in a matter of hours.

"We need this kind of additional force. We discussed all kinds of possibilities for carrying out some kind of joint operation so that illegal immigrants would not be able to continue onwards through Finland. It would be a very bad message if they managed to get to Finland – it would mean that it is possible to go through Estonia," Taro said.

The minister added that Estonia wants to send a clear message.

"It is very important that we can catch everyone and that they do not move onwards from Estonia, so that nobody gets the impression that Estonia is a suitable transit corridor through which one can get to wherever they want to go. These are not simply migrants; things must be called by their proper names here – these are illegal immigrants. They are trying to get to Europe illegally and they have no right to do so," he stressed.

Migrants sent back to Latvia

The migrants detained in Estonia will be returned to Latvia, following EU rules, Taro said. New rotations of border guards will also be sent to assist their Latvian counterparts on the Belarus border for the next two months.

"First, we are going to help on Latvia's external border. Second, Latvia itself has been very reasonable in its approach throughout this situation, and everyone whom we have detained and who has apparently come from that direction will indeed be sent back through Latvia," Taro said.

"For our detention centres not to become overcrowded and for us not to deal with lengthy procedures here in Estonia, it is in fact very important to send all these people back," the minister added.

The Latvian-Belarusian border. Source: Latvian Border Guard.

The identification of the migrants and their country of origin will be carried out in Estonia, while further procedures take place in Latvia. The minister said there is no point in Estonia duplicating a system that already exists in Latvia.

He added that there is no reason why illegal immigrants should be allowed to remain in the European Union.

"If a person has crossed the border illegally and has also come from a safe country, I do not see any argument that we or Latvia should offer them international protection. They have not come directly from a war zone, but have travelled through safe countries," Taro said.

As of Thursday, Estonian authorities had caught five smugglers. The minister added that this number will increase.

Tense months ahead

Yesterday, more than a dozen migrants staying at a short-term rental property in the Nõmme suburb of Tallinn were detained by the PPA. The interior ministers said smugglers use both cheaper hotels and private accommodation.

"I would urge people to keep an eye on what is happening in these accommodation places. These latest detentions have all happened thanks to attentive citizens who have reported that something is wrong," Taro said.

The minister stressed that those placing the orders and those who later use the accommodation may not be the same people.

Police operation on Tallinn's Nõmme district on Thursday. Source: Private collection

"They have smugglers or helpers of illegal migrants who can arrange certain things. They book accommodation for them and afterwards completely different people come in, so it is worth keeping an eye on things," Taro said.

He called on Estonian residents to be vigilant.

"I have repeatedly said that if Estonian residents see some strange group of foreigners who look lost and do not know exactly where they are going. They are clearly not cruise tourists, then such people should definitely be reported," he said.

"I cannot be ruled out that more will be caught somewhere again. I predict that perhaps for up to a couple of months we may have a very tense and difficult period," Taro said "Uudis+".

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