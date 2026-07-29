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Minister: Estonia sends extra border guards to Latvia as Belarus drives migrant surge

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Igor Taro.
Igor Taro. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Estonia will send additional police and border guard forces to Latvia to strengthen the European Union's external border. The decision came after several dozen illegal migrants who entered the country through Belarus and Latvia were detained in Estonia in recent days.

Pressure on the Latvian‑Belarusian section of the border is growing, and attempts to cross illegally have increased significantly in recent weeks.

Interior Minister Igor Taro, who visited the Latvian‑Belarusian border last week, said the situation there is very serious.

"It is rush hour at the border, you could say. The Belarusian regime is deliberately sending these migrants into the forest, gathering them in special camps, preparing them, giving them all kinds of tools to overcome obstacles on Latvia's external state border. The situation is quite complicated," he said. 

"This is part of Russia's overall aggression tactics, and Belarus is their ally. Even if they are not acting actively in a military sense, they still support logistics and various relays used to direct drones toward Ukraine. And one form of this supportive activity is sending illegal migrants toward European countries that help Ukraine, to create additional problems and force them to spend resources," the minister continued.

He said illegal migrants create problems for the entire society. When migration centers are overcrowded, resources are needed to house these people and to find interpreters and other specialists. All this creates a serious burden that Latvia feels most acutely right now, but there have also been cases of people detained on Estonian territory.

In recent days, more than 30 migrants who entered Europe after illegally crossing the Belarusian border were detained in Tallinn. 

Taro said Estonia is much better prepared today for possible migration challenges than it was several years ago. In recent years the state has steadily strengthened the external border: a border fence has been built, and work continues on installing modern surveillance systems and other equipment to control the area. 

He also stressed that the fence itself is not an absolute barrier. Its main purpose is to give border guards time to respond to attempts to cross illegally.

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Editor: Lilia Tretjakova, Argo Ideon

Source: Radio 4

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