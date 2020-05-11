AirBaltic postpones resumption of flights in Baltics

Latvian airline airBaltic, which planned to resume air service between Vilnius and Riga on May 13, has canceled all flights scheduled through May 17. It is not yet clear when the airline may resume its flights.

AirBaltic announced on its homepage that it is temporarily suspending flights from Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania until May 17.

The airline told BNS on Monday that it had canceled all 28 scheduled flights from Riga and back, including Vilnius, between May 13-17. The company is also suspending bookings for flights until June 9 after the Latvian government extended its coronavirus lockdown until then.

"Flights have been canceled until May 17; ticket sales have been suspended until June 9," the airline said. "Flights after May 17 will depend on future decisions by the Latvian government."

Tadas Vasiliauskas, a spokesperson for Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports, or LOU), the operator of Lithuania's three international airports, confirmed to BNS that airBaltic's flight will not operate on Wednesday as planned.

"The company has not yet provided any details about its further plans," he said.

Vasiliauskas said that German airline Lufthansa had confirmed that its flight from Vilnius to Frankfurt would go ahead as planned on Wednesday.

The spokesperson added that other airlines had not yet confirmed information about their planned flights.

