ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

AirBaltic postpones resumption of flights in Baltics ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
AirBaltic jet at Tallinn Airport.
AirBaltic jet at Tallinn Airport. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
News

Latvian airline airBaltic, which planned to resume air service between Vilnius and Riga on May 13, has canceled all flights scheduled through May 17. It is not yet clear when the airline may resume its flights.

AirBaltic announced on its homepage that it is temporarily suspending flights from Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania until May 17.

The airline told BNS on Monday that it had canceled all 28 scheduled flights from Riga and back, including Vilnius, between May 13-17. The company is also suspending bookings for flights until June 9 after the Latvian government extended its coronavirus lockdown until then.

"Flights have been canceled until May 17; ticket sales have been suspended until June 9," the airline said. "Flights after May 17 will depend on future decisions by the Latvian government."

Tadas Vasiliauskas, a spokesperson for Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports, or LOU), the operator of Lithuania's three international airports, confirmed to BNS that airBaltic's flight will not operate on Wednesday as planned.  

"The company has not yet provided any details about its further plans," he said.

Vasiliauskas said that German airline Lufthansa had confirmed that its flight from Vilnius to Frankfurt would go ahead as planned on Wednesday.

The spokesperson added that other airlines had not yet confirmed information about their planned flights.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

flightsairbalticairlines
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:36

AirBaltic postpones resumption of flights in Baltics

20:11

Minister seeks lifetime state health insurance for mothers of many children

19:55

Organizers of student summer camps await for government's decision

19:35

Kredex supervisory board to decide on Tallink's loan on Friday

19:05

Kuressaare Hospital Patients' Council expresses support for medical chief

18:53

Tallink adding extra departures to Tallinn-Helsinki route

18:31

Omniva looking into USPS not sending parcels to Estonia

18:04

Helir-Valdor Seeder: Could Europe Day reach the Urals one day?

17:45

Institute to start analysis of safety area for potential nuclear plant

17:29

Number of people seeking help with drug addiction surges during crisis

17:12

Mobile game aimed at supporting mental health helping kids in quarantine

17:09

Tallinn Airport trying to restore 10 routes to 'important' destinations

16:56

Former IT minister gives up state damages court claim, seeks compromise

16:32

Ministry lifts restrictions on prescription, over-the-counter drugs

16:14

Public Midsummer events canceled this year

15:55

More than 2,000 people registered as unemployed last week

15:35

Kiik: State could extend payment of crisis aid until July at most

15:11

Carri Ginter and Kaspar Endrikson: Goodbye dividends and executive bonuses!

14:40

Party financing watchdog still demanding Greens return forbidden donation

14:11

Seed library opens in Tallinn

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: