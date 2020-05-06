Budget Hungarian airline Wizzair is opening a new route between Tallinn and Vienna, Austria, the company has announced.

"Wizz Air said today that it plans to start flying three times a week on the Tallinn-Vienna route, from July 2," said Jane Gridassov, communications specialist at Tallinn Airport.

The flights will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, it is reported.

This adds to the thrice-weekly service linking Tallinn to Lviv, Ukraine, and to Kharkiv, also in Ukraine, and also starting on July 2, which the company announced in late April.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!