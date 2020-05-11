ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn Airport trying to restore 10 routes to 'important' destinations

Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Tallinn Airport
The commercial manager of Tallinn Aiport said on Monday the airport's goal is to restore flights to 10 "important" destinations as soon as possible and that, so far, no airline has announced the closure of any routes.

Eero Pärgmäe, the commercial manager of Tallinn Airport told ERR the 10 most important destinations for Estonia are Helsinki, Riga, Frankfurt, Stockholm, London, Warsaw, Oslo, Moscow, Copenhagen and Berlin.

He said airlines are already interested in reopening routes.

However, Pärgmäe said as long as there is a 14-day quarantine requirement imposed by countries, there cannot be any talk about a returning to flying comfortably.

He added no company had announced the closure of routes which were in operation before the crisis. "Work is underway to bring the routes back step by step. It is a question of restoring demand," said Pärgmäe.

Pärgmäe said air traffic between countries with a better epidemiological situation could be reopened soon and suggested the end of May could be a possibility.

He said the occupancy of the Lufthansa route between Tallinn and Frankfurt, which continued to fly during the emergency, varies from 30 to 128.

Pärgmäe said Finnair's daily flights between Tallinn and Helsinki will be on the flight schedule from this week, and if there is demand, they will start running flights twice a day from next week.

From the end of May, Wizzair flights between Tallinn and Kiev could resume.

Wizzair will also open a new route between Vienna and Tallinn in July. At the end of April, the airline announced it would start flying three times a week to the Ukrainian cities of Lviv and Kharkiv from July 2.

Before the corona crisis, 36 destinations could be flown from Tallinn, including seasonal routes.

Editor: Helen Wright

